March 21, 2024

Child Crisis Arizona Raises Over $1M at Fun-Filled ‘Saddle Up!’ Gala

Bob Campbell, Janis Merrill, Craig Starkey, Kathye Brown, Torrie Taj, David Lueth & Vala Ola Lueth with "Bonita the Burro"

Child Crisis Arizona hosted its annual signature gala on March 9, 2024, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn. This year’s theme, Saddle Up!, was carried out beautifully as guests were encouraged to wear Western-inspired garb – and they didn’t disappoint! 

Yellowstone Sponsor: United Healthcare

2024 Legacy of Love Honoree: Kathye Brown

Testimony Speakers: The Serna family & Natalie Douglass

Auctioneer: Bobby D.

Entertainment: Ryan & the Renegades | La Fiamma Entertainment

Dollars Raised: $1 million+

Notable Moments: More than 450 cowboys and cowgirls came together for a Western-inspired night to lasso up support for vulnerable children and families. They enjoyed mechanical bull rides, photos with Bonita the Burro, carnival games, signature cocktails and a gourmet dinner during the Yellowstone-themed event. Child Crisis Arizona CEO Torrie Taj tipped her hat to 2024 Legacy of Love Award recipient Kathye Brown and introduced the launch of the organization’s Beyond the Building initiative. Natalie Douglas, adoptive mother to Ellis, shared an emotional account of how Child Crisis Arizona helped her family navigate young Ellis’ dozens of medical procedures and emotional hurdles while she herself dealt with multiple bouts of cancer. After her inspiring speech, guests hitched their wagons to the cause, raising more than $1 million to provide brighter futures for children, youth and families. The evening ended with a honky-tonk vibe as guests danced and enjoyed late-night vittles.

Photos courtesy of Janelle Etzel Photography

Diana & Bob Hoyt
Maria Williams
Paul & Karen Dykstra
Amy Friesen & Kristen Crisp
Yvonne Debeauville, Natalie Douglas & Roger Hill
CEO Torrie Taj presenting to Kathye Brown, 2024 Legacy of Love Honoree
Testimony Speakers Paulina (Mom), Paulina (Daughter) & Luis Serna
The team from United Healthcare
Melissa Lovely with the team from Nationwide
Leah Hoffman with the team from Baird
Ryan and the Renegades
The Scene

