Chefs & Friends Come Together to Fight ALS at ‘Bite Nite’
The Event: Bite Nite
The Cause: The ALS Association Arizona Chapter
Event Date: October 8, 2022
Location: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Co-Chairs: Rob & Doreen Meyncke
Lead Sponsors: Barrow Neurological Institute | BrainStorm | John Hancock Investment Management | BHHS Legacy Foundation
Dollars Raised: $350,000+
Emcee: Catherine Anaya & Larry Gaydos
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moment: The food, the drinks, the fun were all there for Bite Nite 2022. Guests tasted and voted for the best bite before coming together to hear inspirational stories from the ALS community and bidding on the competitive live auction. The night’s “Best Bite” winner went to Bourbon and Bones Chophouse in Scottsdale. Congrats to all who stepped up in the fight against ALS.
Photos courtesy of Ben Arnold