Dec. 22, 2022

Chefs & Friends Come Together to Fight ALS at ‘Bite Nite’

Co-Chairs Doreen & Rob Meyncke with CEO Taryn Norley

The Event: Bite Nite

The Cause: The ALS Association Arizona Chapter

Event Date: October 8, 2022

Location: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Co-Chairs: Rob & Doreen Meyncke

Lead Sponsors: Barrow Neurological Institute | BrainStorm | John Hancock Investment Management | BHHS Legacy Foundation

Dollars Raised: $350,000+

Emcee: Catherine Anaya & Larry Gaydos

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moment: The food, the drinks, the fun were all there for Bite Nite 2022. Guests tasted and voted for the best bite before coming together to hear inspirational stories from the ALS community and bidding on the competitive live auction. The night’s “Best Bite” winner went to Bourbon and Bones Chophouse in Scottsdale. Congrats to all who stepped up in the fight against ALS. 

Photos courtesy of Ben Arnold

Babette Bouchard, Lisa Moore & Catherine Anaya
Paul Guerrero, Kathy Arendarczyk & Sacha Blanchet
Scott & Patti Keniston, Taryn Norley, Tara Berge, Tonya & Daniel Brand, John Banquil & Rob Meyncke
Emcee Catherine Anaya, Haley Bauer of Bourbon & Bones and Emcee Larry Gaydos
Judge Allen Jr., Andria Bovey, Taryn Norley, Crystal Houston & Laura White
Chris & Helga Proudfoot with Laura Weldy, Bennett Blakeman & Brenten Blakeman and Michelle Sirek
Volunteers Chelsea McCaw, Megan Schlichting, Devin Holmes & Dani Padavic
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
