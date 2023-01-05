Center for the Rights of Abused Children Celebrates 5 Years of Impact
The Event: 5-Year Anniversary Celebration
The Cause: The Center for the Rights of Abused Children
Event Date: December 8, 2022
Location: The Center for the Rights of Abused Children
Presenting Sponsor: Shamrock Foods Company
Anniversary Co-Chairs: Celia & Kent McClelland and Renee & Phil Giltner
Notable Moments: A rooftop venue at sunset was the perfect setting for a very moving event to thank donors and supporters and debut The Center for Children’s new headquarters. Special speakers Preston Thompson and Ophelia Olsen addressed the group about the critical importance of adoption. In celebration of their 5-year anniversary, the organization held a donation ask with a $50,000 donor match.
Photos courtesy of Sandra Tenuto Photography
