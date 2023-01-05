Center for the Rights of Abused Children Celebrates 5 Years of Impact

The Event: 5-Year Anniversary Celebration

The Cause: The Center for the Rights of Abused Children

Event Date: December 8, 2022

Location: The Center for the Rights of Abused Children

Presenting Sponsor: Shamrock Foods Company

Anniversary Co-Chairs: Celia & Kent McClelland and Renee & Phil Giltner

Notable Moments: A rooftop venue at sunset was the perfect setting for a very moving event to thank donors and supporters and debut The Center for Children’s new headquarters. Special speakers Preston Thompson and Ophelia Olsen addressed the group about the critical importance of adoption. In celebration of their 5-year anniversary, the organization held a donation ask with a $50,000 donor match.

Photos courtesy of Sandra Tenuto Photography

Renee Giltner, Roy Miller, Don Hesselbrock & Phil Giltner

Ed Novak & Celia McClelland

Dan Shufelt, Len Miller and Darcy Olsen with presenters Preston Thompson & Ophelia Olsen

Kathy & Dan Grubb

Mike & Cindy Watts with Darcy Olsen

Executive Director Ann Tredway (center) with members of Bikers Against Child Abuse

Kent & Celia McClelland

Mike Haller announcing funding for the Haller Center for Missing and Trafficked Children