Nov. 22, 2022

Celebration Under the Stars Honors Peter Fine, Raises Funds for The Joy Bus

Julie Golding and Joanna McCarthy

The Event: Life Achievement Celebration

The Cause: The Joy Bus

Event Date: October 14, 2022

Location: Wrigley Mansion Garden Terrace

Honoree: Peter Fine

Premium Sponsors: Crescent Crown Distributing & FoodStory Brands

Dollars Raised: $80,000

Entertainment: Phil Sheeran

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moment: Peter Fine of Banner Health received a Lifetime Achievement Award. The special tribute to his incredible career and leadership included video messages by Derrick Hall.

Photos courtesy of The Joy Bus

Honoree Peter Fine
Andy Peterson, Amy Perry & Lisa Holmes
Dawn Barney, Nikki Kneib & Linda Applegate
August O’Neal, Jennifer Caraway, Vanessa Ramirez & Danielle Williams
Janet Seebert, Linda Applegate & Valeree Halsey-Ibarra
Chris Kmetty & Neill Fox
Mike, the amazing cancer survivor who gives back at The Joy Bus
Phil Sheeran
The Scene

