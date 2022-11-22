Celebration Under the Stars Honors Peter Fine, Raises Funds for The Joy Bus
The Event: Life Achievement Celebration
The Cause: The Joy Bus
Event Date: October 14, 2022
Location: Wrigley Mansion Garden Terrace
Honoree: Peter Fine
Premium Sponsors: Crescent Crown Distributing & FoodStory Brands
Dollars Raised: $80,000
Entertainment: Phil Sheeran
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moment: Peter Fine of Banner Health received a Lifetime Achievement Award. The special tribute to his incredible career and leadership included video messages by Derrick Hall.
Photos courtesy of The Joy Bus
