‘Celebration of Women’ Honors 18 Valley Changemakers
The Event: Celebration of Women
The Cause: Achieving My Purpose
Event Date: May 11, 2023
Location: Arizona Historical Society
Honorees: Aisha Marshall, Caprice Moreno, Cyn Miller, Damita Kaloostian, Dr. Alyx Porter, Dr. Kenja Hassan, Dr. Velma Trayham, Dr. Vershalee Shukla, Edyth Haro, Gwendolyn Relf, Kenyatta Turner, Kesha Hodge Washington, Keshuna Williams, Kiana M. Sears, Mahogany Kennedy, Mary L. Mitchell, Lakisa Muhammad & Wendy Valenzuela
Keynote Speaker: Lia Valencia Key
Emcee: Isha Cogborn
Notable Moments: Dr. Linda Groomes, the founder & CEO of Achieving My Purpose, kicked off the evening by noting that it was the 10th anniversary of the nonprofit she started to celebrate the stories and accomplishments of Black, Indigenous and other women of color in our community. In addition to announcing the 17 outstanding honorees of the 2023 cohort, the night included a rousing speech by Lia Valencia Key, the founder of Valencia Key Jewelry, who shared her journey from experiencing homelessness to going into the homes of 100 million people with her jewelry line on QVC. A resonating message of Valencia Key Jewelry — and Key’s message to attendees — “If I can, you can.” Attendees left the event feeling inspired, ready to make a positive impact on their own lives and communities.
Photos Courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography