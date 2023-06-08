Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

June 8, 2023

‘Celebration of Women’ Honors 18 Valley Changemakers

Dr. Linda Groomes & Aisha Marshall

The Event: Celebration of Women

The Cause: Achieving My Purpose

Event Date: May 11, 2023

Location: Arizona Historical Society

Honorees: Aisha Marshall, Caprice Moreno, Cyn Miller, Damita Kaloostian, Dr. Alyx Porter, Dr. Kenja Hassan, Dr. Velma Trayham, Dr. Vershalee Shukla, Edyth Haro, Gwendolyn Relf, Kenyatta Turner, Kesha Hodge Washington, Keshuna Williams, Kiana M. Sears, Mahogany Kennedy, Mary L. Mitchell, Lakisa Muhammad & Wendy Valenzuela

Keynote Speaker: Lia Valencia Key

Emcee: Isha Cogborn

Notable Moments: Dr. Linda Groomes, the founder & CEO of Achieving My Purpose, kicked off the evening by noting that it was the 10th anniversary of the nonprofit she started to celebrate the stories and accomplishments of Black, Indigenous and other women of color in our community. In addition to announcing the 17 outstanding honorees of the 2023 cohort, the night included a rousing speech by Lia Valencia Key, the founder of Valencia Key Jewelry, who shared her journey from experiencing homelessness to going into the homes of 100 million people with her jewelry line on QVC. A resonating message of Valencia Key Jewelry — and Key’s message to attendees — “If I can, you can.” Attendees left the event feeling inspired, ready to make a positive impact on their own lives and communities.

Photos Courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography 

Asha Deveni & Brittany Harris
Dr. Linda Groomes & Kesha Hodge Washington
Lia Valencia Key
Dr. Linda Groomes & Kiana Maria Sears
Isha Cogborn
