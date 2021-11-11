‘Buckles & Bangles’ Event Goes Out into the Desert for UMOM

Courtney Holmes of ABC15 and her husband Torrey Peterson

The Event: The 12th Annual Buckles and Bangles

The Cause: UMOM New Day Centers

Event Date: October 22, 2021

Location: Under the stars at MacDonald’s Ranch

Event Co-Chairs: Marcia & Matt Benjamin

Entertainment: Live music by Mogollon

Event emcee: Courtney Holmes of ABC15

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Presenting Sponsor: Nationwide Insurance

Notable Moments: The storytelling is always incredible at this annual event. This year, two deserving UMOM clients were highlighted: Kelly, a grandmother raising two children, was barely making ends meet and contacted UMOM for assistance. She was nearing homelessness at the end of the month, then she received a call from UMOM that they could include her family at their campus. Their life turned around positively immediately. The second story came from Stephanie, a UMOM client who was living with more than 10 family members and her children in a small apartment after moving here from Chicago to escape a bad marriage. She took advantage of the education and career training and now embraces her passion each day, seizing an opportunity to own Infinity Sweets, which provided delectable cupcakes to the attendees as an event favor.

Photos courtesy of David Hoye

Kayla Centeno, Justin Newman & Phil Francis

Nick & Katy Heth

Karen Johnson & Greg Gierwielaniec

Jackson Fonder, UMOM CEO

Letitia Frye

Cliff & Patrece Hallock