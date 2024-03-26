Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

March 26, 2024

Brophy Seniors Strut the Runway at 40th Annual Fashion Show

The Bronco with Fr. Juan Pablo Marrufo del Toro

Brophy College Preparatory hosted its 40th annual Fashion Show on March 1, 2024, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. The long-standing tradition raised scholarship funds and celebrated the Class of 2024.

Event Co-Chairs: Sarah Gallagher & Brigette Sebald

Honorary Chairs: Brophy President Bob Ryan & Brophy Principal Jim Bopp

Fashion Show Presented by: Neiman Marcus

Fashions Worn by Seniors: 7 For All Mankind | AG Jeans | American Eagle | Carter’s Men’s Clothing | Faherty | Johnnie O |  King & Ducks | Nick’s Menswear | One Five One | State and Liberty | Tommy Bahama | Travis Mathew | Untuckit 

Emcee: John Auran

Notable Moments: Once again, the Brophy community came together for a fabulous fundraiser and celebration of their senior class. The day kicked off with a sunny cocktail party on the deck of the Camelback Inn with luxury raffle prizes and mimosas. The class of 2024 did not disappoint as they created a tunnel of cheers for guests and family as they entered the ballroom per tradition. The Neiman Marcus fashion show was full of “oohs” and “ahhs” from those present and was filled with bright spring and summer colors. The grand finale by the class of ’24 included the boys wearing sporty fashions, uniforms and Brophy gear, and the room was filled with pride by the families. Congrats to all!

Photos courtesy of Jake Kelly

Co-Chairs Sarah Gallagher & Brigette Sebald
Michelle Baker, Kiley Ward, Maureen Parrish & Denise Decker
Maria Alzona-Hori, Carolyn Hori & Crystal Schoenhals
Lisa Smith, Dana Bates, Jennifer Basiks-Kervahn & Debra James
Megan Forristall, Michelle Bonanno & Katherine Dall
Corrine Barkan, Jenny Goldman, Michelle Tremblay & Stephanie Sandell
The Special Welcome by the Senior Class
Tim Braun introduced the Neiman Marcus “Art of Fashion” Show
The Art of Fashion
Aiden Jamir Miller
Ari Ross
Jack Gallagher
Jack Sebald
Jonah Pappas
Fisher Hower
The Class of 2024
Brophy Sports Teams and Campus Clubs were represented too!
The Grande Finale, complete with roses for mom!
