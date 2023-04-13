Brophy Fashion Show Celebrates Class of 2023

The Event: 39th Annual Brophy Fashion Show

The Cause: Brophy Generations Endowment Fund

Event Date: March 17, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn

Event Co-Chairs: Abby Kerkohv & Kelly Bennan

Honorary Chairs: Adria Renke, Brophy President & Bob Ryan, Principal

Fashion Show: The Art of Fashion by Neiman Marcus

Fashions Worn by Brophy Seniors: 7 for All Mankind, AG Jeans, American Eagle, Bonobos, Carter’s Men’s Clothing, Faherty, Hugo Boss, Nick’s Menswear, State and Liberty, The Clotherie, Tommy Bahama, Travis Mathew, Untuckit & Brophy Team Shop

Notable Moments: Once again, the Brophy Fashion Show was the place to see the latest in spring trends as well as watch the “Class of 2023” as they walked the runway. The participating seniors represented team sports, campus clubs and 13 local retail brands while entertaining the crowd at the end of the catwalk. From shamrock centerpieces in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day to cheering families, it was quite the festive affair. The event also served as a toast to long-time Brophy President Adria Renke, as she prepares to retire at the end of the school year.

Photos courtesy of Jake Palmer

Event Co-chairs Abby Kerkohv & Kelly Bennan

Fr Stephen Barber, Camryn Friel & Fr Bill Muller

Honorary Chairs Adria Renke & Bob Ryan

The Class of 2023

Flowers for Mom

The Art of Fashion by Neiman Marcus