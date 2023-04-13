Brophy Fashion Show Celebrates Class of 2023
The Event: 39th Annual Brophy Fashion Show
The Cause: Brophy Generations Endowment Fund
Event Date: March 17, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Event Co-Chairs: Abby Kerkohv & Kelly Bennan
Honorary Chairs: Adria Renke, Brophy President & Bob Ryan, Principal
Fashion Show: The Art of Fashion by Neiman Marcus
Fashions Worn by Brophy Seniors: 7 for All Mankind, AG Jeans, American Eagle, Bonobos, Carter’s Men’s Clothing, Faherty, Hugo Boss, Nick’s Menswear, State and Liberty, The Clotherie, Tommy Bahama, Travis Mathew, Untuckit & Brophy Team Shop
Notable Moments: Once again, the Brophy Fashion Show was the place to see the latest in spring trends as well as watch the “Class of 2023” as they walked the runway. The participating seniors represented team sports, campus clubs and 13 local retail brands while entertaining the crowd at the end of the catwalk. From shamrock centerpieces in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day to cheering families, it was quite the festive affair. The event also served as a toast to long-time Brophy President Adria Renke, as she prepares to retire at the end of the school year.
Photos courtesy of Jake Palmer
The Class of 2023
The Art of Fashion by Neiman Marcus