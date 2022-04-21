Brophy Celebrates Senior Class at 38th Luncheon

The Event: Brophy Fashion Show: Let Your Light Shine

The Cause: The Brophy Financial Aid Fund

Event Date: April 13, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Honorary Chairs: Brophy President Adria Renke & Principal Bob Ryan

Co-chairs: Nancy Bates & Lana Holmes

Fashion Show: The Art of Fashion presented by Neiman Marcus Scottsdale

Event Décor: White House Design

Notable Moments: The return of the long-standing Brophy Fashion Show was filled with excitement as guests were greeted by the Brophy Seniors as they entered the ballroom. Supporters were treated to a beautifully-styled Neiman Marcus fashion show presenting top trends for the season. The participating Brophy Seniors contributed community service throughout high school to earn the opportunity to “walk the runway” dressed by local retailers and the Brophy Team Shop, complete with some spirited high jinks for the crowd and the camera!

Photos courtesy of Jake Kelly

Lana Holmes & Nancy Bates, Event Chairs

Mary Martin & Michelle Moore Walk Through the Senior Tunnel

Trey Phillips & Patrick Chew

Michael Kuhl (horizontal) & Cameron Brown

Anthony (in the air) & Matthew Diaz

Neiman Marcus Fashions on the Runway

The Stunning Fashion Show Finale