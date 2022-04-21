Brophy Celebrates Senior Class at 38th Luncheon
The Event: Brophy Fashion Show: Let Your Light Shine
The Cause: The Brophy Financial Aid Fund
Event Date: April 13, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn
Honorary Chairs: Brophy President Adria Renke & Principal Bob Ryan
Co-chairs: Nancy Bates & Lana Holmes
Fashion Show: The Art of Fashion presented by Neiman Marcus Scottsdale
Event Décor: White House Design
Notable Moments: The return of the long-standing Brophy Fashion Show was filled with excitement as guests were greeted by the Brophy Seniors as they entered the ballroom. Supporters were treated to a beautifully-styled Neiman Marcus fashion show presenting top trends for the season. The participating Brophy Seniors contributed community service throughout high school to earn the opportunity to “walk the runway” dressed by local retailers and the Brophy Team Shop, complete with some spirited high jinks for the crowd and the camera!
Photos courtesy of Jake Kelly