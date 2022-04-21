Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

April 21, 2022

Brophy Celebrates Senior Class at 38th Luncheon

Jack Dozer & Josh Peterson

The Event: Brophy Fashion Show: Let Your Light Shine

The Cause: The Brophy Financial Aid Fund

Event Date: April 13, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Honorary Chairs: Brophy President Adria Renke & Principal Bob Ryan

Co-chairs: Nancy Bates & Lana Holmes

Fashion Show: The Art of Fashion presented by Neiman Marcus Scottsdale

Event Décor: White House Design

Notable Moments: The return of the long-standing Brophy Fashion Show was filled with excitement as guests were greeted by the Brophy Seniors as they entered the ballroom. Supporters were treated to a beautifully-styled Neiman Marcus fashion show presenting top trends for the season. The participating Brophy Seniors contributed community service throughout high school to earn the opportunity to “walk the runway” dressed by local retailers and the Brophy Team Shop, complete with some spirited high jinks for the crowd and the camera! 

Photos courtesy of Jake Kelly

Lana Holmes & Nancy Bates, Event Chairs
Mary Martin & Michelle Moore Walk Through the Senior Tunnel
Trey Phillips & Patrick Chew
Michael Kuhl (horizontal) & Cameron Brown
Anthony (in the air) & Matthew Diaz
Neiman Marcus Fashions on the Runway
The Stunning Fashion Show Finale
Adria Renke & Father Juan Pablo Marrufo Del Toro, SJ

