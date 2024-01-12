Board of Visitors Celebrates 70th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

The Board of Visitors held its 70th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon on Dec. 16, 2023, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in true holiday fashion as the 2024 Flower Girls strutted the runway in fashions from six fabulous retailers.

Event Co-Chairs: Sydney Fox & Julie Palmer

Fashion Show Brands: Alixandra Collections/Alixandra Blue, Garage Boutique & Concept Store, Glam Squad, Kate Spade, Muse & Vida Moulin

Decor: White House Studios

Emcee: Suzanne Bissett, Arizona’s Family/Channel 3

Notable Moments: As a beloved custom, the beautiful fashion show program kicked off with the adorable grandchildren of the Board of Visitors members escorted by their grandfathers, all in holiday finery. Next, the 41 Debutantes made their debut in outfits they selected from the local fashion partners. From stylish separates to evening gowns, every look was fabulous! Congrats to Chairman Pam Kolbe and the entire membership for announcing over $1M in grantmaking to 25 local nonprofits in 2023.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios & Gudenschwager Photography

Megan Fable, Kari Denk, Kati Travelle & Susan Wissink

Nancy Rowe & Sarah Gallagher

Donna & Emme East, Lisa East Hunter & Melinda East

Maggie Wentworth, Gracie Chester, Molly Markham & Macy Garlick

Claire Mccloskey, Bryn Blaicher, Lauren Lum Lung, Taylor Thinnes, Layla Vanderhoff & Annie Vanderway

Garrick Gallagher with his granddaughter Charlotte

Laney Pearl Briella Boubek Kate Lum Lung Allie Logan Ellie Pompay Chloe Fox

Lauren Campbell

Emcee Suzanne Bissett with the special holiday entertainment

Lauren Ragan & the grand finale

The Scene

The 2024 Flower Girls