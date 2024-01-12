Visit The Village

Jan. 11, 2024

Board of Visitors Celebrates 70th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

Event Co-Chairs Sydney Fox & Julie Palmer

The Board of Visitors held its 70th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon on Dec. 16, 2023, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in true holiday fashion as the 2024 Flower Girls strutted the runway in fashions from six fabulous retailers. 

Fashion Show Brands: Alixandra Collections/Alixandra Blue, Garage Boutique & Concept Store, Glam Squad, Kate Spade, Muse & Vida Moulin

Decor: White House Studios

Emcee: Suzanne Bissett, Arizona’s Family/Channel 3

Notable Moments: As a beloved custom, the beautiful fashion show program kicked off with the adorable grandchildren of the Board of Visitors members escorted by their grandfathers, all in holiday finery. Next, the 41 Debutantes made their debut in outfits they selected from the local fashion partners. From stylish separates to evening gowns, every look was fabulous! Congrats to Chairman Pam Kolbe and the entire membership for announcing over $1M in grantmaking to 25 local nonprofits in 2023.   

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios & Gudenschwager Photography 

Megan Fable, Kari Denk, Kati Travelle & Susan Wissink
Nancy Rowe & Sarah Gallagher
Donna & Emme East, Lisa East Hunter & Melinda East
Maggie Wentworth, Gracie Chester, Molly Markham & Macy Garlick
Claire Mccloskey, Bryn Blaicher, Lauren Lum Lung, Taylor Thinnes, Layla Vanderhoff & Annie Vanderway
Garrick Gallagher with his granddaughter Charlotte
Laney Pearl
Briella Boubek
Kate Lum Lung
Allie Logan
Ellie Pompay
Chloe Fox
Lauren Campbell
Emcee Suzanne Bissett with the special holiday entertainment
Lauren Ragan & the grand finale
The Scene
The 2024 Flower Girls
2023 Fashion Show Committee

