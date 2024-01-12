Board of Visitors Celebrates 70th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon
The Board of Visitors held its 70th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon on Dec. 16, 2023, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in true holiday fashion as the 2024 Flower Girls strutted the runway in fashions from six fabulous retailers.
Event Co-Chairs: Sydney Fox & Julie Palmer
Fashion Show Brands: Alixandra Collections/Alixandra Blue, Garage Boutique & Concept Store, Glam Squad, Kate Spade, Muse & Vida Moulin
Decor: White House Studios
Emcee: Suzanne Bissett, Arizona’s Family/Channel 3
Notable Moments: As a beloved custom, the beautiful fashion show program kicked off with the adorable grandchildren of the Board of Visitors members escorted by their grandfathers, all in holiday finery. Next, the 41 Debutantes made their debut in outfits they selected from the local fashion partners. From stylish separates to evening gowns, every look was fabulous! Congrats to Chairman Pam Kolbe and the entire membership for announcing over $1M in grantmaking to 25 local nonprofits in 2023.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios & Gudenschwager Photography