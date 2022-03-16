Blue Watermelon Project’s ‘Feeding the Future’ Supports Initiative for Healthy School Lunches

The Event: Feeding the Future

The Cause: Blue Watermelon Project

Event Date: February 26, 2022

Location: The Farm at South Mountain

Sponsors: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, Noble Bread, Duncan Family Farms and Sonoran Pasta Company

About the Event: Feeding the Future united chefs and students from around the Valley to create school meals that meet the National School Lunch Program’s nutrition, cost and other requirements for the opportunity to win scholarships and prizes. Ten teams from eight elementary, middle and high schools competed this year.

High School Winners:

First Place: Maylie Mickelson from Casteel High School in the Chandler Unified School District won a $5,000 scholarship courtesy of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

Second Place: Alxs Galit and Andrew Crecelius Phelps from Barry Goldwater High School in the Deer Valley Unified School District shared a $3,000 scholarship courtesy of Jason Raducha of Noble Bread.

Third Place: Aidan Ratay from Casteel High School in the Chandler Unified School District won a $2,000 scholarship courtesy of Jason Raducha of Noble Bread.

Elementary and Middle School Winners:

Note: All students below are from Concordia Charter School in Mesa and their prizes were sponsored by Duncan Family Farms and Sonoran Pasta Company.

First Place: Kaitlyn Martinez Aguilar, Eli Espinoza-Valenzuela, Sarajana Montejano Ramirez, Armando Soto Sanchez and Sarah Butterfield

Second Place: Joleen Ochoa, Elyse Martinez and Caroline Bercerril Reyes

Photos courtesy of Photo Fusion Studio

Chefs Sasha Raj, Tamara Stanger & Chris Mendoza

Guests Enjoying the Culinary Creations