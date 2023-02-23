Blue Watermelon Project Presents Student Culinary Challenge

The Event: Feeding the Future

The Cause: Blue Watermelon Project

Event Date: January 28, 2023

Location: The Farm at South Mountain

Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Wine Growers, Nocawich, Tracy Dempsey Originals, McClendon’s Select, Knife House, Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, Noble Bread, FnB, deco letterpress and Litchfield Elementary School District

Entertainment: Upper9 Duo

Emcee: Sarah Martinelli, ASU Clinical Associate Professor

Notable Moments: The Farm at South Mountain was the perfect setting for this culinary contest among elementary, middle school and high school students. Guests walked through the “cafeteria line” as culinary students from across the Valley proudly sported their chef hats and aprons as they loaded guests’ trays with samples of the tasty, creative dishes they created. While the judges deliberated, all in attendance enjoyed the beautiful ambiance in the pecan groves filled with live music, yard games and children’s activities for the youngest participants.

Evelyn Arranda & Chef Tracy Dempsey

Challenge winners from Casteel High School: Ashton Palmer, Chef Chris Lenza, Josephine Rosado, Chef Chad Faria & Sophia Femano

Jacob Curtis with Chef Doug Robson

The Challenge winners from Queen Creek High School: Chef Lewis Brown, Jacob Curtis, Madison Newman, Isaiah Jenson & Chef Sandra Brooks

Congratulations to all of the Student Chefs!

