Blue Watermelon Project Presents Student Culinary Challenge
The Event: Feeding the Future
The Cause: Blue Watermelon Project
Event Date: January 28, 2023
Location: The Farm at South Mountain
Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Wine Growers, Nocawich, Tracy Dempsey Originals, McClendon’s Select, Knife House, Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, Noble Bread, FnB, deco letterpress and Litchfield Elementary School District
Entertainment: Upper9 Duo
Emcee: Sarah Martinelli, ASU Clinical Associate Professor
Notable Moments: The Farm at South Mountain was the perfect setting for this culinary contest among elementary, middle school and high school students. Guests walked through the “cafeteria line” as culinary students from across the Valley proudly sported their chef hats and aprons as they loaded guests’ trays with samples of the tasty, creative dishes they created. While the judges deliberated, all in attendance enjoyed the beautiful ambiance in the pecan groves filled with live music, yard games and children’s activities for the youngest participants.