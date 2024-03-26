Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

March 26, 2024

‘Big Night Out’ Masquerade Gives a Lift to Big Brothers Big Sisters

Event Chairs City of Chandler Vice Mayor, OD Harris, Elizabeth Ward Harris, Jill Watts & Shawn McClain

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona put on its ‘Big Night Out’ event on February 16, 2024, at the Westin Kierland Resort. Guests dressed in festive Mardi Gras green and purple to come support the incredible mentorship programs offered by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona. 

Cocktail Reception Hosts: 4EverYoung & Amazon

After Party Host: Pharos Foundation

Event Co-Chairs: City of Chandler Vice Mayor, OD Harris & Elizabeth Ward Harris and Jill Watts & Shawn McClain 

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $435,000

Entertainment: Bad Cactus Brass Band

Notable Moments: The festive evening kicked off with signature cocktails and the essence of Mardi Gras fun, which was present throughout the reception. Once again, the famous mystery boxes sold out quickly before everyone entered the ballroom for the dinner and program. The heartfelt program featured the Big Brother of the Year and Big Sister of the Year, and honored and incredible stories of success from “Littles,” who have stayed in touch with their “Bigs” as they have gone on to college and beyond. The famous after party was filled with toasts to a fabulous evening of hope and late-night snacks (pretzels and cheese anyone?). 

Photos courtesy of Elena and Jim

Joe & Lisa Schmidtke
Nick Araujo & Chambray Davies
Nancy Dudenhoefer, BBBSAZ President and CEO Laura Capello, Charlotte Shaff, Suzie Martin & Lori Maxwell
Big Brother of the Year Geoff Nail, Raazi Robinson, Leah Luther & Eva Siler
Michael & Kristina Sabetta with Landon Jensen
Nate Rhoton, KianaMaria Sears & Elaissia Sears
Gary Jackson, Oscar De las salas, Lisa & Howard Bell, Tom Evans, Jessica Whitney, Irma Deihl, Joen Romero Martinez & Michael Mazzocco
Auctiontainer Letitia Frye & Little Brother Javier
Former Little Brother Torrey & his mom Julia Daniel
Bad Cactus Brass Band
The Scene

