‘Big Night Out’ Masquerade Gives a Lift to Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona put on its ‘Big Night Out’ event on February 16, 2024, at the Westin Kierland Resort. Guests dressed in festive Mardi Gras green and purple to come support the incredible mentorship programs offered by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

Cocktail Reception Hosts: 4EverYoung & Amazon

After Party Host: Pharos Foundation

Event Co-Chairs: City of Chandler Vice Mayor, OD Harris & Elizabeth Ward Harris and Jill Watts & Shawn McClain

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $435,000

Entertainment: Bad Cactus Brass Band

Notable Moments: The festive evening kicked off with signature cocktails and the essence of Mardi Gras fun, which was present throughout the reception. Once again, the famous mystery boxes sold out quickly before everyone entered the ballroom for the dinner and program. The heartfelt program featured the Big Brother of the Year and Big Sister of the Year, and honored and incredible stories of success from “Littles,” who have stayed in touch with their “Bigs” as they have gone on to college and beyond. The famous after party was filled with toasts to a fabulous evening of hope and late-night snacks (pretzels and cheese anyone?).

Photos courtesy of Elena and Jim

Joe & Lisa Schmidtke

Nick Araujo & Chambray Davies

Nancy Dudenhoefer, BBBSAZ President and CEO Laura Capello, Charlotte Shaff, Suzie Martin & Lori Maxwell

Big Brother of the Year Geoff Nail, Raazi Robinson, Leah Luther & Eva Siler

Michael & Kristina Sabetta with Landon Jensen

Nate Rhoton, KianaMaria Sears & Elaissia Sears

Gary Jackson, Oscar De las salas, Lisa & Howard Bell, Tom Evans, Jessica Whitney, Irma Deihl, Joen Romero Martinez & Michael Mazzocco

Auctiontainer Letitia Frye & Little Brother Javier

Former Little Brother Torrey & his mom Julia Daniel

Bad Cactus Brass Band