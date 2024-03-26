‘Big Night Out’ Masquerade Gives a Lift to Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona put on its ‘Big Night Out’ event on February 16, 2024, at the Westin Kierland Resort. Guests dressed in festive Mardi Gras green and purple to come support the incredible mentorship programs offered by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.
Cocktail Reception Hosts: 4EverYoung & Amazon
After Party Host: Pharos Foundation
Event Co-Chairs: City of Chandler Vice Mayor, OD Harris & Elizabeth Ward Harris and Jill Watts & Shawn McClain
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Dollars Raised: $435,000
Entertainment: Bad Cactus Brass Band
Notable Moments: The festive evening kicked off with signature cocktails and the essence of Mardi Gras fun, which was present throughout the reception. Once again, the famous mystery boxes sold out quickly before everyone entered the ballroom for the dinner and program. The heartfelt program featured the Big Brother of the Year and Big Sister of the Year, and honored and incredible stories of success from “Littles,” who have stayed in touch with their “Bigs” as they have gone on to college and beyond. The famous after party was filled with toasts to a fabulous evening of hope and late-night snacks (pretzels and cheese anyone?).
Photos courtesy of Elena and Jim