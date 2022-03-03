‘Big Night Out’ Breaks Fundraising Record for Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Event: Big Night Out in the Valley
The Cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
Event Date: February 18, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn
Event Co-Chairs: Nick & Krystal Boggs and Eric Bottolfsen
Bigs of the Year: Community-Based Big Sister – Tamara Rodriguez | Community-Based Big Brother – Andrew Davis | Family Match – Lachele & Kurt Mangum | Site-Base – Marlo Haring Barnum
Impact Sponsors: Accurate Signs & Engraving, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona State University, Banner|Aetna, Eide Bailly, Fiesta Bowl Charities, Osprey Global, Pharos Foundation, SFE, UMB Bank
Dollars Raised: $490,000
Entertainment: The event included pre-event VIP interviews with supporter Oscar De las salas and the official Afterparty featured DJ Mr. P-Body.
Emcee: Paul Horton of CBS-5 News
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The 700+ guests in attendance were moved by the stories shared by Big Brothers, Big Sisters and their Littles, resulting in the organization’s largest paddle raise to date. The invitation for audience members to consider becoming “Bigs” to serve the waitlist of kids who would like to join the program was heartfelt and important.
Photos courtesy of Elena & Jim Thornton