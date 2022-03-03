‘Big Night Out’ Breaks Fundraising Record for Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Event: Big Night Out in the Valley

The Cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Event Date: February 18, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Event Co-Chairs: Nick & Krystal Boggs and Eric Bottolfsen

Bigs of the Year: Community-Based Big Sister – Tamara Rodriguez | Community-Based Big Brother – Andrew Davis | Family Match – Lachele & Kurt Mangum | Site-Base – Marlo Haring Barnum

Impact Sponsors: Accurate Signs & Engraving, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona State University, Banner|Aetna, Eide Bailly, Fiesta Bowl Charities, Osprey Global, Pharos Foundation, SFE, UMB Bank

Dollars Raised: $490,000

Entertainment: The event included pre-event VIP interviews with supporter Oscar De las salas and the official Afterparty featured DJ Mr. P-Body.

Emcee: Paul Horton of CBS-5 News

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The 700+ guests in attendance were moved by the stories shared by Big Brothers, Big Sisters and their Littles, resulting in the organization’s largest paddle raise to date. The invitation for audience members to consider becoming “Bigs” to serve the waitlist of kids who would like to join the program was heartfelt and important.

Photos courtesy of Elena & Jim Thornton

Sheriff Paul Penzone & Oscar De las salas

Brian & Kambria Wempen

Isabel Preciado & TJ Mitchell

Corey Moore & Dr. Vashi Worley Moore

Brittani & Jesse Antunes

Board Member Keisha McKinnor

Susan Hwang & Todd Koishigawa

Laura Capello, Howard Nute & Teresa Strunk made a special announcement about the new headquarters for the organization

Little Brother Ta’Marius and Big Sister Lachele

Big Brother Drew Shaw

Board Chair Teresa Strunk, Little Sister Areli, Big Sister Marlo Haring Barnum & CEO Laura Capello

Big Brother Andrew & Little Brother Gavin

Emcee Paul Horton

Ron Rogers

The Mystery Boxes were a hot item and sold out quickly!

VIP Table gifts provided by Noms Bake Shop

The Record-Breaking Paddle Raise