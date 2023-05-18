Big Dreams Made Possible at 2023 notMYkid Gala
The Event: Dream Big, Inspired to Grow Gala
The Cause: notMYkid
Event Date: April 14, 2023
Location: The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch
Event Co-Chairs: Lisa Henry Holmes & Kelley Carter
Inspire Honoree: BHHS Legacy Foundation & Jerry Wissink
Inspiring Philanthropist: Nicole Lee Roberts
Presenting Sponsor: Scottsdale Recovery
Dollars Raised: $700,000
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Décor: Southwest Events and Teepee Rentals
Notable Moments: Longtime and new friends of notMYkid gathered for a beautiful sunset reception followed by an evening filled with inspiration and hope for the youth of our community. Longtime supporters Nicole Lee Roberts and BHHS Legacy Foundation were honored with touching tributes. Peer performer Sabrina McCorkle gave true meaning to the evening, which led to an incredible live auction raising significant funds for programs to support prevention and behavioral programs for youth. The evening capped off with dancing the night away to celebrate this 23rd annual fundraiser.
Photos courtesy of notMYkid