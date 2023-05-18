Visit Good Morning Sunshine

May 18, 2023

Big Dreams Made Possible at 2023 notMYkid Gala

Co-Chairs Kelley Carter & Lisa Henry Holmes

The Event: Dream Big, Inspired to Grow Gala

The Cause: notMYkid

Event Date: April 14, 2023

Location: The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Inspire Honoree: BHHS Legacy Foundation & Jerry Wissink 

Inspiring Philanthropist: Nicole Lee Roberts

Presenting Sponsor: Scottsdale Recovery

Dollars Raised: $700,000

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Décor: Southwest Events and Teepee Rentals

Notable Moments: Longtime and new friends of notMYkid gathered for a beautiful sunset reception followed by an evening filled with inspiration and hope for the youth of our community. Longtime supporters Nicole Lee Roberts and BHHS Legacy Foundation were honored with touching tributes. Peer performer Sabrina McCorkle gave true meaning to the evening, which led to an incredible live auction raising significant funds for programs to support prevention and behavioral programs for youth. The evening capped off with dancing the night away to celebrate this 23rd annual fundraiser. 

Photos courtesy of notMYkid

Michael Rayball, Emily Anne Gullickson, Brittany Kenney, Matt Kenney & Jac Arbour 
Stephanie Murphy, Stacy Olsen, Jamie Kozial, Lisa Beck & Joni Dimino
Andrea Zemel, Gabriella Glass, Tahra Inman, Kelley Carter, Stefani Probst, Lori Sebelia & Erin Stremcha
Carley Welch, Mary Hechtman, Linda Lange & Joanne Pike
Doug & Kelli York with Debbie & Steve Moak
Nicole Lee Roberts & Tom Roberts

