Be Kind Rocks the Ballpark for Annual ‘Full Circle’ Event

The Event: Full Circle 2022

The Cause: The Be Kind People Project

Event Date: October 1, 2022

Location: Chase Field

Presenting Sponsors: The Arizona Diamondbacks, Garcia Family Foundation, APS & Todd Thomas Foundation

Honorary Chair: Jeff Guldner

Event Co-Chairs: Char Augenstein, Lisa James & Kay Oliver

Dollars Raised: $550,000

Entertainment: Javi Star & The Be Kind Crew

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: Guests were treated to the ballpark all to theirselves and entertained by videos on the jumbotron featuring the incredible youth performances from The Be Kind Crew. Funds raised will help more than 78,000 students receive the character education and entertainment provided by Be Kind, teaching lifelong values of kindness, civility and respect.

Photos courtesy of The Be Kind People Projec

Baxter & Luis Gonzalez

Peter Thomas, Neil & Lynn Balter, Rita Thomas with Michele & Joe McCabe

Honoree Jeff Guldner

Carlton & Stephanie Miller Henderson from Chicago Public Schools with David & Sara Fabricant

Gordon James & Andrew Meyer

The BE KIND CREW

JC Thompson

Awesome Volunteer Greeters!