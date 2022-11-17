Be Kind Rocks the Ballpark for Annual ‘Full Circle’ Event
The Event: Full Circle 2022
The Cause: The Be Kind People Project
Event Date: October 1, 2022
Location: Chase Field
Presenting Sponsors: The Arizona Diamondbacks, Garcia Family Foundation, APS & Todd Thomas Foundation
Honorary Chair: Jeff Guldner
Event Co-Chairs: Char Augenstein, Lisa James & Kay Oliver
Dollars Raised: $550,000
Entertainment: Javi Star & The Be Kind Crew
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: Guests were treated to the ballpark all to theirselves and entertained by videos on the jumbotron featuring the incredible youth performances from The Be Kind Crew. Funds raised will help more than 78,000 students receive the character education and entertainment provided by Be Kind, teaching lifelong values of kindness, civility and respect.
Photos courtesy of The Be Kind People Projec