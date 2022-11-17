Visit Arizona Community Foundation billboard

Nov. 17, 2022

Be Kind Rocks the Ballpark for Annual ‘Full Circle’ Event

Jeff Rich, Lisa James, Jeff Guldner, Char Augustine, Kay Oliver, Matt Gloyd

The Event: Full Circle 2022

The Cause: The Be Kind People Project

Event Date: October 1, 2022

Location: Chase Field

Presenting Sponsors: The Arizona Diamondbacks, Garcia Family Foundation, APS & Todd Thomas Foundation

Honorary Chair: Jeff Guldner

Event Co-Chairs: Char Augenstein, Lisa James & Kay Oliver

Dollars Raised: $550,000

Entertainment: Javi Star & The Be Kind Crew

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: Guests were treated to the ballpark all to theirselves and entertained by videos on the jumbotron featuring the incredible youth performances from The Be Kind Crew. Funds raised will help more than 78,000 students receive the character education and entertainment provided by Be Kind, teaching lifelong values of kindness, civility and respect. 

Photos courtesy of The Be Kind People Projec

Baxter & Luis Gonzalez
Peter Thomas, Neil & Lynn Balter, Rita Thomas with Michele & Joe McCabe
Honoree Jeff Guldner
Carlton & Stephanie Miller Henderson from Chicago Public Schools with David & Sara Fabricant
Gordon James & Andrew Meyer
The BE KIND CREW
JC Thompson
Awesome Volunteer Greeters!
Anna Aja

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

From Frontdoors Magazine

Tea Time in the Valley

Tea Time in the Valley

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

The Heart of Holiday Hosting

The Heart of Holiday Hosting

Back to Top