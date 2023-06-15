Kindness Stars at Be Kind People Project’s Annual Breakfast

The Event: Rise & Shine Breakfast

The Cause: The Be Kind People Project

Event Date: April 28, 2023

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Educators Making a Difference Kindness Star Recipients: Margaret Serna, Scottsdale Unified | Ruby James, Eloy Elementary

Students Making a Difference Essay Contest Recognition: JT Cerami, Arizona Prep Middle School | Brooke Olges, Sonoran Sky | Valentina Beltran, Tavan Elementary

Lead Sponsors: Athletes for Arizona | Fennemore | Thunderbirds Charities | Arizona Biltmore

Dollars Raised: $75,000+

Entertainment: The Be Kind Crew

Emcee: Javi Star

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: The highlight of the annual breakfast was the young winners of The National “Be Kind Make a Difference Essay Contest” as they each took the stage to share their essays with the audience. Their words left a lasting impression on everyone present. The event also included an interactive project at each table as guests assembled “Kind” packages to be delivered to Be Kind program participants. It was heartwarming to witness the collective effort and dedication put into this project.

Photos courtesy of Timon Harper Photography

Trina Masters, Kindness Star Honoree Ruby James, Superintendent of Eloy Elementary School District & Angela James

Kindness Star Honoree Margaret Serna with granddaughter Natalie

Chris & Amanda Carnal

Bryan Anderson, Jennifer Carroll, Holly Croft, Jessica Carroll, Lisa Cohen, Brad Cooke (back row), Julie Savage, Peter Thomas, Rita Thomas, Renie Cavallar & Alison Cooke (front row)

Cherie & Marilyn Probiak

Enid Seiden, Melissa Robinson, Britney Grdina, Mary Pivonka, Jackie Posta & Bo Whittenton (back row) Deanna Shoedy, Lauren Milmoe, Tish Stephens & Allison Treadwell (front row)

The New Be Kind “Booker Van” reveal and ribbon cutting with Be Kind founder Marcia Meyer

Anthony AKELLZ Kelly & Shane Sarlo

Bo Whittenton Chief Kindess Officer