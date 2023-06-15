Kindness Stars at Be Kind People Project’s Annual Breakfast
The Event: Rise & Shine Breakfast
The Cause: The Be Kind People Project
Event Date: April 28, 2023
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Educators Making a Difference Kindness Star Recipients: Margaret Serna, Scottsdale Unified | Ruby James, Eloy Elementary
Students Making a Difference Essay Contest Recognition: JT Cerami, Arizona Prep Middle School | Brooke Olges, Sonoran Sky | Valentina Beltran, Tavan Elementary
Lead Sponsors: Athletes for Arizona | Fennemore | Thunderbirds Charities | Arizona Biltmore
Dollars Raised: $75,000+
Entertainment: The Be Kind Crew
Emcee: Javi Star
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: The highlight of the annual breakfast was the young winners of The National “Be Kind Make a Difference Essay Contest” as they each took the stage to share their essays with the audience. Their words left a lasting impression on everyone present. The event also included an interactive project at each table as guests assembled “Kind” packages to be delivered to Be Kind program participants. It was heartwarming to witness the collective effort and dedication put into this project.
Photos courtesy of Timon Harper Photography