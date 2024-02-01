Barrow Grand Ball Celebrates $9.9M in Funding for Hearing Health Science Initiative

The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation hosted its annual Grand Ball on Jan. 20, 2024, at the Arizona Biltmore.

Event Co-Chairs: Kathy Munson & Carrie Hulburd

Dollars Raised: $9.9 million

Entertainment: The Hamptons Band

Notable Moments: Each year, the Barrow Women’s Board raises funds to support research in areas like stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, neuro-rehabilitation, concussion, neuromodulation, neuroimaging, headache, brain tumors, spinal disorders and much more. This year, the organization selected the Barrow Department of ENT and Skull Base Surgery: Hearing Health Science Program as its 2024 Woman’s Board Project – an initiative to spotlight research and advancements being done through Barrow. The evening was filled with celebration, dancing and good cheer!

Photos courtesy of Jared Platt, Plat Photography

Mary Ellen McKee, Sandy Magruder, Judy Hewson & Sandy Hecomovich

Jacquie Dorrance with Barrow CEO & president Dr. Michael Lawton

Mike & Katie Mueller

Ron Eriksson & Nancy Hanley Eriksson

Dionne Najafi, Cathy Kleeman & Pat Petznick Wick

Dr. Chris Howard & Barbara Howard

Judy & Gary Edens

Shane & Kristine Thompson with Mac & Sandy Magruder

Michelle Kerrick & David Rousseau

Rupert Russell, Dr. Kerry Knievel, Dr. Shawn Stevens & Gina Stevens