Barrow Grand Ball Celebrates $9.9M in Funding for Hearing Health Science Initiative
The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation hosted its annual Grand Ball on Jan. 20, 2024, at the Arizona Biltmore.
Event Co-Chairs: Kathy Munson & Carrie Hulburd
Dollars Raised: $9.9 million
Entertainment: The Hamptons Band
Notable Moments: Each year, the Barrow Women’s Board raises funds to support research in areas like stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, neuro-rehabilitation, concussion, neuromodulation, neuroimaging, headache, brain tumors, spinal disorders and much more. This year, the organization selected the Barrow Department of ENT and Skull Base Surgery: Hearing Health Science Program as its 2024 Woman’s Board Project – an initiative to spotlight research and advancements being done through Barrow. The evening was filled with celebration, dancing and good cheer!
Photos courtesy of Jared Platt, Plat Photography