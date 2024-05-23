Ballet Arizona Gala Features Breathtaking Performance, Raises Over $500,000
Ballet Arizona hosted its annual ‘Dance with Me’ gala on April 5, 2024, at the Phoenix Art Museum. The evening honored Ib Anderson, Artistic Director of the company for 24 years.
Title Sponsor: The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation
Event Chair: Kate Groves
Hazel Hare Award of Artistic Excellence Recipients: Isabella Seo & Gabriel Wright
Performance: “Rio,” featuring a cast of Ballet Arizona Dancers
Dollars Raised: $530,000+
Notable Moments: Supporters were greeted with signature cocktails and sparkling wine as they arrived at the Phoenix Art Museum for the annual gala event benefiting Ballet Arizona. Cummings Great Hall served as the ballroom for the evening and was adorned in silver, lavender and white. The highlight of the evening was the incredible performance of “Rio” by the Ballet Arizona dancers. The modern piece incorporated samba moves and featured three ballerinas and a cast of male dancers in South American-inspired costumes. Following dinner, the performance area was transformed into a dance floor for all to enjoy late into the evening.
Photos courtesy of Madison Laberge | James Sasser