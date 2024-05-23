Visit Good Morning Sunshine

May 23, 2024

Ballet Arizona Gala Features Breathtaking Performance, Raises Over $500,000

Event Chair Kate Groves with the Ballet Arizona Dancers

Ballet Arizona hosted its annual ‘Dance with Me’ gala on April 5, 2024, at the Phoenix Art Museum. The evening honored Ib Anderson, Artistic Director of the company for 24 years.

Title Sponsor: The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation

Event Chair: Kate Groves

Hazel Hare Award of Artistic Excellence Recipients: Isabella Seo & Gabriel Wright 

Performance: “Rio,” featuring a cast of Ballet Arizona Dancers

Dollars Raised: $530,000+

Notable Moments: Supporters were greeted with signature cocktails and sparkling wine as they arrived at the Phoenix Art Museum for the annual gala event benefiting Ballet Arizona. Cummings Great Hall served as the ballroom for the evening and was adorned in silver, lavender and white. The highlight of the evening was the incredible performance of “Rio” by the Ballet Arizona dancers. The modern piece incorporated samba moves and featured three ballerinas and a cast of male dancers in South American-inspired costumes. Following dinner, the performance area was transformed into a dance floor for all to enjoy late into the evening. 

Photos courtesy of Madison Laberge | James Sasser

Francis & Dionne Najafi, Leslie & Curt Smith and Mike Bolar
Richard & Lindsay Hall, Thomas Rogers & Dan August
Curtis & Peggy Ensign, Charlie & Joan Berry with Tracy & Dan Davis
Becky & Brian Ballard, Mary Ehret, Bill Lykins, Adrienne Schiffner & Jeff Ehret
Addison Crawford & Stephen Hardy
Cheyenne You, Renee Sapelstein, Tiffany Chatfield & Sarah Diniz
Kate Groves with Ballet Arizona executive director Jami Kozemczak
Members of the Ballet Arizona Board of Directors
