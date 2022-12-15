Authors Luncheon Returns in Full Swing to Benefit Health Causes

The Event: Authors Luncheon 2022

The Cause: Arizona Women’s Board

Event Date: November 5, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa

Event Chair: Irene Bonadurer

The Authors: Chris Bohjalian | Geraldine Brooks | Jack Carr | Candice Millart | Daniel H. Pink

Emcee: Adriana Trigiani

Notable Moments: The return to an in-person Authors Luncheon was a sell-out as supporters gathered to meet five best-selling authors while enjoying the opportunity to purchase their books and have them signed. Author Adriana Trigiani returned as emcee and her introductions of each author were filled with comedic moments and fun facts. Congratulations to the Arizona Women’s Board as they continue the legacy started by Erma Bombeck 43 years ago to raise funds for kidney health and to improve the quality of life for Arizonans.

Photos courtesy of Photo Fusion Studio

Authors Chris Bohjalian, Geraldine Brooks, Jack Carr, Adriana Trigiani, Daniel Pink & Candice Millard

Jill Alanko, Chris Gustafson & Priscilla Nicholas Susan Purtill & Kerry Jackson

Linda Barkman & Sue Calvin

Harriet Friedland, Erin Gogolak, Ellen Katz & Catherine Jacobson

Lee Bowman, Cheryl Carr & Janet Cussler

Diane Halle

Melanie Brown, Lynn Welch & Kelly Griffeth

Andy Bombeck & Tim Stephenson

Genny Matteucci & Robert Black

Book Signings

The beautiful centerpieces available for sale