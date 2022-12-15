Visit Scott Foust

Dec. 15, 2022

Authors Luncheon Returns in Full Swing to Benefit Health Causes

Luncheon Chairman Irene Bonadurer and Arizona Women's Board President Susan Doria

The Event: Authors Luncheon 2022

The Cause: Arizona Women’s Board

Event Date: November 5, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa

Event Chair: Irene Bonadurer

The Authors: Chris Bohjalian | Geraldine Brooks | Jack Carr | Candice Millart | Daniel H. Pink

Emcee: Adriana Trigiani

Notable Moments: The return to an in-person Authors Luncheon was a sell-out as supporters gathered to meet five best-selling authors while enjoying the opportunity to purchase their books and have them signed. Author Adriana Trigiani returned as emcee and her introductions of each author were filled with comedic moments and fun facts. Congratulations to the Arizona Women’s Board as they continue the legacy started by Erma Bombeck 43 years ago to raise funds for kidney health and to improve the quality of life for Arizonans.  

Photos courtesy of Photo Fusion Studio

Authors Chris Bohjalian, Geraldine Brooks, Jack Carr, Adriana Trigiani, Daniel Pink & Candice Millard
Jill Alanko, Chris Gustafson & Priscilla Nicholas
Susan Purtill & Kerry Jackson
Linda Barkman & Sue Calvin
Harriet Friedland, Erin Gogolak, Ellen Katz & Catherine Jacobson
Lee Bowman, Cheryl Carr & Janet Cussler
Diane Halle
Melanie Brown, Lynn Welch & Kelly Griffeth
Andy Bombeck & Tim Stephenson
Genny Matteucci & Robert Black
Book Signings
The beautiful centerpieces available for sale
Xavier College Preparatory student volunteers helped with raffle ticket sales

