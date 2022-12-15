Authors Luncheon Returns in Full Swing to Benefit Health Causes
The Event: Authors Luncheon 2022
The Cause: Arizona Women’s Board
Event Date: November 5, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa
Event Chair: Irene Bonadurer
The Authors: Chris Bohjalian | Geraldine Brooks | Jack Carr | Candice Millart | Daniel H. Pink
Emcee: Adriana Trigiani
Notable Moments: The return to an in-person Authors Luncheon was a sell-out as supporters gathered to meet five best-selling authors while enjoying the opportunity to purchase their books and have them signed. Author Adriana Trigiani returned as emcee and her introductions of each author were filled with comedic moments and fun facts. Congratulations to the Arizona Women’s Board as they continue the legacy started by Erma Bombeck 43 years ago to raise funds for kidney health and to improve the quality of life for Arizonans.
Photos courtesy of Photo Fusion Studio