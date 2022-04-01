Visit Arizona Theater Company Justice

March 31, 2022

ASU Founders’ Day Honors Barbara Barrett, Celebrates Kelly & Brian Swette as Philanthropists of the Year

The 2022 Founder's Day Honorees & ASU Leadership

The Event: Founders’ Day

The Cause: ASU Alumni Association

Event Date: March 17, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Founders’ Day Committee Chair: Stephanie Mitrović

Honorees:

  • Barbara Barrett | James W. Creasman Award of Excellence 
  • Kelly and Brian Swette | Philanthropists of the Year
  • Dr. Michelle Tom | Alumni Achievement Award 
  • Dr. Philip Oro | Young Alumni Achievement Award 
  • Mark Jacobs | Faculty Teaching Achievement Award 
  • Ramon Arrowsmith | Faculty Service Achievement Award 
  • Efrem Lim | Faculty Research Achievement Award 

Sustaining Sponsor: American Campus Communities 

Photos courtesy of Arizona State University Alumni Association

Barbara & Craig Barrett
Honoree Brian Swette with Sparky
Robert & Debra Oro with Honoree Dr. Philip Oro
Dr. Michelle Tom
Ellen Jacobs, Dr. Mark Jacobs & Maddie Jacobs
Efrem Lim & Lilly Lim
Ramon Arrowsmith
Christine Wilkinson, President and CEO of the ASU Alumni Association, presented the awards

