ASU Founders’ Day Honors Barbara Barrett, Celebrates Kelly & Brian Swette as Philanthropists of the Year
The Event: Founders’ Day
The Cause: ASU Alumni Association
Event Date: March 17, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Founders’ Day Committee Chair: Stephanie Mitrović
Honorees:
- Barbara Barrett | James W. Creasman Award of Excellence
- Kelly and Brian Swette | Philanthropists of the Year
- Dr. Michelle Tom | Alumni Achievement Award
- Dr. Philip Oro | Young Alumni Achievement Award
- Mark Jacobs | Faculty Teaching Achievement Award
- Ramon Arrowsmith | Faculty Service Achievement Award
- Efrem Lim | Faculty Research Achievement Award
Sustaining Sponsor: American Campus Communities
Photos courtesy of Arizona State University Alumni Association
More in: Society