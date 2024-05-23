Art, Wine and Generosity was Everywhere at ‘aaha!’ Benefit for Hospice of the Valley

Hospice of the Valley hosted its annual “aaha! art. food. wine.” event on April 27, 2024, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. For many, their support of the event was in honor of someone cared for by the organization.

Dinner Sponsor: The Kucera Family Foundation – Vianne & Jack Kucera

Event Chair: Lee Anne Kline

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $700,000

Entertainment: Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-Os

Florals: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: The lively cocktail hour featured over 35 works of art in the incredible silent auction as well as previews of items to come in the live auction. As usual, the bidding on the fabulous wines donated was fierce as well. The ballroom reveal exposed an elegant setting washed in blue with gorgeous spring florals. The most popular live auction items included the Triple Creek Ranch experience in Montana, a special dining experience by Chef Mark Tarbell for eight and a world-class European luxury river cruise, as well as two very special works of art: a life-size bronze sculpture from Roy Paul Madsen and a custom oil on canvas piece from Loren Yagoda. The special evening ended with a full dance floor as Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-Os played their hearts out!

Photos courtesy of Delbert Vega of Hospice of the Valley

Jack & Vianne Kucera with Debbie & Vince Castaldo

Sheila Cohn, Lynn Kahn, Laurie Schwartz & JoEllen Feltham

Gary Edens & Judy Shannon Edens

Veronica & Paul Penzone

Susan & Bob Roth Lynn Shumway & Hospice of the Valley executive director Debbie Shumway

Jon Scala, Breezie Gindlesperger, Lanny & Marlene Lahr and Chris Stark

Jim & Beth Warne with Dan Santy

John & Jenni Veretto

Jaime Maranda, Grace Carpenter, Keytona Bankston, Yvonne Huggard, Venetta Hudson, Angela Jaquith, Jane D’Amelio, Shelby Arians and Jordan & Chris Chang

Ellen Uhl, Lin Sue Flood & Ruby Farias

Deb & Rachel Behrendt

Dieter & Julie Gable

Felicia & Glenn Pahnke

Mona & Kelly Sands

Letitia Frye

Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-Os