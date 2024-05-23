Visit Power Paws

May 23, 2024

Art, Wine and Generosity was Everywhere at ‘aaha!’ Benefit for Hospice of the Valley

Pete & Lee Anne Kline

Hospice of the Valley hosted its annual “aaha! art. food. wine.” event on April 27, 2024, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. For many, their support of the event was in honor of someone cared for by the organization. 

Dinner Sponsor: The Kucera Family Foundation – Vianne & Jack Kucera

Event Chair: Lee Anne Kline

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye 

Dollars Raised: $700,000

Entertainment: Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-Os

Florals: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: The lively cocktail hour featured over 35 works of art in the incredible silent auction as well as previews of items to come in the live auction. As usual, the bidding on the fabulous wines donated was fierce as well. The ballroom reveal exposed an elegant setting washed in blue with gorgeous spring florals. The most popular live auction items included the Triple Creek Ranch experience in Montana, a special dining experience by Chef Mark Tarbell for eight and a world-class European luxury river cruise, as well as two very special works of art: a life-size bronze sculpture from Roy Paul Madsen and a custom oil on canvas piece from Loren Yagoda. The special evening ended with a full dance floor as Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-Os played their hearts out! 

Photos courtesy of Delbert Vega of Hospice of the Valley

Jack & Vianne Kucera with Debbie & Vince Castaldo
Sheila Cohn, Lynn Kahn, Laurie Schwartz & JoEllen Feltham
Gary Edens & Judy Shannon Edens
Veronica & Paul Penzone
Susan & Bob Roth
Lynn Shumway & Hospice of the Valley executive director Debbie Shumway
Jon Scala, Breezie Gindlesperger, Lanny & Marlene Lahr and Chris Stark
Jim & Beth Warne with Dan Santy
John & Jenni Veretto
Jaime Maranda, Grace Carpenter, Keytona Bankston, Yvonne Huggard, Venetta Hudson, Angela Jaquith, Jane D’Amelio, Shelby Arians and Jordan & Chris Chang
Ellen Uhl, Lin Sue Flood & Ruby Farias
Deb & Rachel Behrendt
Dieter & Julie Gable
Felicia & Glenn Pahnke
Mona & Kelly Sands
Letitia Frye
Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-Os
The Scene

