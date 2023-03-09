Visit Scott Foust

March 9, 2023

Arizona Science Center Gala a Wagging Good Time for ‘DOGS! A Science Tail’ Exhibit

Daryl Weil & Lisa Shover Kackley

The Event: Galaxy Gala 2023

The Cause: Arizona Science Center

Event Date: February 4, 2023

Location: Arizona Science Center

Event Chair: Lisa Shover Kackley & Dassher | Event Vice-Chair: Daryl G. Weil & Gizmo

STEM Discovery Lead Sponsor: Michael Ziegler in Honor and Celebration of the Life of Ellie Ziegler

Special Guests: Adoptable Puppies from HALO Animal Rescue 

Catering: M Culinary Concepts

Centerpieces: Adoptable artistic dog statues underwritten by Dionne & Francis Najafi in honor of Board Chair Anita Theisen

Notable Moments: Where else would a gala kick off with custom 3D-printed dog tags, dancing mylar balloon dogs and exclusive cocktails by Garrison Brothers Distillery, Mezcal De Los Santos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka? The Galaxy Gala, of course, and their grand return to an in-person event to celebrate their newest exhibit: Dogs! A Science Tail. The creative M Culinary menu was another highlight, including pumpernickel “kibble” croutons for the salad course and mashed “paw”tatoes to accompany the main dish. Congrats to “The Woof Pack” committee for a FUNdraiser like no other! 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Howard & Ellen Katz with Laurie & Drew Brown 
Mike & Robyn DeBell 
Cesareo & Brooke De Anda with Debbie & Gene D’Adamo
Craig Krumwiede & Alison Lewis
Elizabeth & Bryan Saba
Mike & Kelly Glawe
Tina Marie Tentori & Nate Foz
Steve & Cheri Megli 
Tracy Bame & Kevin Curtis
Grant & Jane O’Connor
Sue Glawe, Kevin Robinson and Rebecca & Peter Fine
Nita & Phil Francis with Board Chair Anita Theisen
Dave & Pam Kolbe
Betty McRae & Michael Stavros
Mike DeBell, Jason Coochwytewa with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Science Center Hazel A. Hare President & CEO Guy Labine
One of the adorable dog art centerpieces!

