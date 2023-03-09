Arizona Science Center Gala a Wagging Good Time for ‘DOGS! A Science Tail’ Exhibit
The Event: Galaxy Gala 2023
The Cause: Arizona Science Center
Event Date: February 4, 2023
Location: Arizona Science Center
Event Chair: Lisa Shover Kackley & Dassher | Event Vice-Chair: Daryl G. Weil & Gizmo
STEM Discovery Lead Sponsor: Michael Ziegler in Honor and Celebration of the Life of Ellie Ziegler
Special Guests: Adoptable Puppies from HALO Animal Rescue
Catering: M Culinary Concepts
Centerpieces: Adoptable artistic dog statues underwritten by Dionne & Francis Najafi in honor of Board Chair Anita Theisen
Notable Moments: Where else would a gala kick off with custom 3D-printed dog tags, dancing mylar balloon dogs and exclusive cocktails by Garrison Brothers Distillery, Mezcal De Los Santos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka? The Galaxy Gala, of course, and their grand return to an in-person event to celebrate their newest exhibit: Dogs! A Science Tail. The creative M Culinary menu was another highlight, including pumpernickel “kibble” croutons for the salad course and mashed “paw”tatoes to accompany the main dish. Congrats to “The Woof Pack” committee for a FUNdraiser like no other!
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios