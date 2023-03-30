Arizona Pet Project Raises Record Amount, Honors Human & Animal Heroes
The Event: The 20th Annual HERO Awards
The Cause: Arizona Pet Project
Event Date: March 4, 2023
Location: Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa
Event Co-Chairs: Chris & Lori Harder
Award Recipients: The Hormel Family – Human Heroes Award | Tara’s Fosters – Animal Heroes Award | Mia the Therapy Dog – Service to the Community Award | Mr. Flowerson – Animal Survivor Award | Mommie – Team’s Choice Award
Presenting Sponsor: Lulu’s Fund
Dollars Raised: $400,000
Emcee: Ian Schwartz
Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle
Notable Moments: Guests were greeted at the door with playpens filled with adoptable puppies from Almost There Rescue, founded by Human Hero Award recipient Geri Hormel. The program included inspiring and heartwarming videos of each of the honorees and their stories. From Mr. Flowerson, an orange tabby found abandoned in a bush, to Mia the Therapy Dog, who spends her time comforting others in times of need, the crowd was moved by each of their stories. The nearly $400,000 raised by the event was record-breaking for the Arizona Pet Project. Funds raised will go towards furthering their mission of keeping pets and their families together regardless of their financial situation.
Photos courtesy of Noah Shephard and Ashleigh Carpenter