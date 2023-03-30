Visit Scott Foust

March 29, 2023

Arizona Pet Project Raises Record Amount, Honors Human & Animal Heroes

Honorary Chairs Chris & Lori Harder

The Event: The 20th Annual HERO Awards

The Cause: Arizona Pet Project

Event Date: March 4, 2023

Location: Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa

Award Recipients: The Hormel Family – Human Heroes Award | Tara’s Fosters – Animal Heroes Award | Mia the Therapy Dog – Service to the Community Award | Mr. Flowerson – Animal Survivor Award | Mommie – Team’s Choice Award

Presenting Sponsor: Lulu’s Fund

Dollars Raised: $400,000

Emcee: Ian Schwartz

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Notable Moments: Guests were greeted at the door with playpens filled with adoptable puppies from Almost There Rescue, founded by Human Hero Award recipient Geri Hormel. The program included inspiring and heartwarming videos of each of the honorees and their stories. From Mr. Flowerson, an orange tabby found abandoned in a bush, to Mia the Therapy Dog, who spends her time comforting others in times of need, the crowd was moved by each of their stories. The nearly $400,000 raised by the event was record-breaking for the Arizona Pet Project. Funds raised will go towards furthering their mission of keeping pets and their families together regardless of their financial situation.

Photos courtesy of Noah Shephard and Ashleigh Carpenter

Geri, Gillian & Jamie Hormel
Honorary co-chairs Chris & Lori Harder, Lindsay Fricks and AZ Pet Project CEO Leanna Taylor
Mia the therapy dog and her person Diane Bykowski with Ian Schwartz
Aaron & Tara McKinney of Tara’s Fosters
Mommie with her person, Judy Abel
Rep. Amish Shah & Mr. Flowerson
Eileen & Greg Milzcik
Vincent Medley, Leanna Taylor and Diaz Dixon
AZ Pet Project Board
Puppies from Almost There Rescue
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
10 Questions With… Alice Cooper

Creating Culture: Art in the Shadows

Key to the Good Life: Spring into Self-Care

From the Road: Incomparable

