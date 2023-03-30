Arizona Pet Project Raises Record Amount, Honors Human & Animal Heroes

The Event: The 20th Annual HERO Awards

The Cause: Arizona Pet Project

Event Date: March 4, 2023

Location: Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa

Event Co-Chairs: Chris & Lori Harder

Award Recipients: The Hormel Family – Human Heroes Award | Tara’s Fosters – Animal Heroes Award | Mia the Therapy Dog – Service to the Community Award | Mr. Flowerson – Animal Survivor Award | Mommie – Team’s Choice Award

Presenting Sponsor: Lulu’s Fund

Dollars Raised: $400,000

Emcee: Ian Schwartz

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Notable Moments: Guests were greeted at the door with playpens filled with adoptable puppies from Almost There Rescue, founded by Human Hero Award recipient Geri Hormel. The program included inspiring and heartwarming videos of each of the honorees and their stories. From Mr. Flowerson, an orange tabby found abandoned in a bush, to Mia the Therapy Dog, who spends her time comforting others in times of need, the crowd was moved by each of their stories. The nearly $400,000 raised by the event was record-breaking for the Arizona Pet Project. Funds raised will go towards furthering their mission of keeping pets and their families together regardless of their financial situation.

Photos courtesy of Noah Shephard and Ashleigh Carpenter

Geri, Gillian & Jamie Hormel

Honorary co-chairs Chris & Lori Harder, Lindsay Fricks and AZ Pet Project CEO Leanna Taylor

Mia the therapy dog and her person Diane Bykowski with Ian Schwartz

Aaron & Tara McKinney of Tara’s Fosters Mommie with her person, Judy Abel

Rep. Amish Shah & Mr. Flowerson

Eileen & Greg Milzcik

Vincent Medley, Leanna Taylor and Diaz Dixon

AZ Pet Project Board

Puppies from Almost There Rescue