Arizona Opera ‘Vienna Carnival’ Gala Filled with Song and Surprises
The Event: Vienna Carnival
The Cause: Arizona Opera
Event Date: March 19, 2023
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo Herberger | Marlu Allan & Scott Stallard | Ron & Kay McDougall
Crystal Key Honorees: Sharon Landis | DeMenna Public Affairs | Rio Nuevo
Co-Chairs: Andrea & Tom Evans
Dollars Raised: $415,400
Entertainment: Live performances from Arizona Opera – Members of Pullin Opera Studio & Production Apprentice Program
Notable Moments: In a true celebration of opera, the event decor and elaborate menu were reminiscent of the night’s theme, Vienna. Throughout the Sunday evening program, guests enjoyed breathtaking performances by Arizona Opera singers as they sipped on the signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka coffee cocktail and fabulous Caymus wines. Live auction items included unique experiences behind the scenes with Arizona Opera next season and a trip to Vienna. As guests departed, Viennese-inspired sweet treats were enjoyed by all.
Photos courtesy of Pictures in Pixels, Colleen Katz | Tim Trumble Photography | Chris Loomis