May 4, 2023

Arizona Opera ‘Vienna Carnival’ Gala Filled with Song and Surprises

Kay & Ron McDougall

The Event: Vienna Carnival

The Cause: Arizona Opera

Event Date: March 19, 2023

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo Herberger | Marlu Allan & Scott Stallard | Ron & Kay McDougall

Crystal Key Honorees: Sharon Landis | DeMenna Public Affairs | Rio Nuevo

Co-Chairs: Andrea & Tom Evans

Dollars Raised: $415,400

Entertainment: Live performances from Arizona Opera – Members of Pullin Opera Studio & Production Apprentice Program

Notable Moments: In a true celebration of opera, the event decor and elaborate menu were reminiscent of the night’s theme, Vienna. Throughout the Sunday evening program, guests enjoyed breathtaking performances by Arizona Opera singers as they sipped on the signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka coffee cocktail and fabulous Caymus wines. Live auction items included unique experiences behind the scenes with Arizona Opera next season and a trip to Vienna. As guests departed, Viennese-inspired sweet treats were enjoyed by all.

Jennifer Harrison, Sharon Landis and John & Shirley Quaid
Joe & Shannon DeMenna with Melissa & Kevin DeMenna
Co-Chairs Tom & Andrea Evans
Ellen Andres-Schneider & Ralph Andres
Linda Herold & John Otto
Erik & Kimberly Peterson with Patricia Peterson
Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson
Crystal & Ivan Blackwell
Christine & Steve Nowaczyk
Jeanne & Steve Winograd
Annabelle & Adrienne Schiffner
The Honorable Kimberly Yee & Nelson Mar
Shoshana Tancer
Jean Cooper
Lisa & Howard Bell
Markus Ford
Sarah & Eric Garcia
Dorothy Lincoln & Stella Saperstein
Pat Mariella & Mike Ringer
Patience & Jim Huntwork
Stephen Hardy & Addison Crawford
Marion Donaldson & John Reyes
Kathy & Bruce Weber
Joseph Specter & honoree Sharon Landis
Members of the Pullin Opera Studio
