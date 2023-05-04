Arizona Opera ‘Vienna Carnival’ Gala Filled with Song and Surprises

The Event: Vienna Carnival

The Cause: Arizona Opera

Event Date: March 19, 2023

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo Herberger | Marlu Allan & Scott Stallard | Ron & Kay McDougall

Crystal Key Honorees: Sharon Landis | DeMenna Public Affairs | Rio Nuevo

Co-Chairs: Andrea & Tom Evans

Dollars Raised: $415,400

Entertainment: Live performances from Arizona Opera – Members of Pullin Opera Studio & Production Apprentice Program

Notable Moments: In a true celebration of opera, the event decor and elaborate menu were reminiscent of the night’s theme, Vienna. Throughout the Sunday evening program, guests enjoyed breathtaking performances by Arizona Opera singers as they sipped on the signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka coffee cocktail and fabulous Caymus wines. Live auction items included unique experiences behind the scenes with Arizona Opera next season and a trip to Vienna. As guests departed, Viennese-inspired sweet treats were enjoyed by all.

Photos courtesy of Pictures in Pixels, Colleen Katz | Tim Trumble Photography | Chris Loomis

Jennifer Harrison, Sharon Landis and John & Shirley Quaid

Joe & Shannon DeMenna with Melissa & Kevin DeMenna

Co-Chairs Tom & Andrea Evans

Ellen Andres-Schneider & Ralph Andres Linda Herold & John Otto

Erik & Kimberly Peterson with Patricia Peterson

Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson Crystal & Ivan Blackwell

Christine & Steve Nowaczyk

Jeanne & Steve Winograd Annabelle & Adrienne Schiffner

The Honorable Kimberly Yee & Nelson Mar

Shoshana Tancer Jean Cooper

Lisa & Howard Bell

Markus Ford Sarah & Eric Garcia

Dorothy Lincoln & Stella Saperstein

Pat Mariella & Mike Ringer Patience & Jim Huntwork

Stephen Hardy & Addison Crawford

Marion Donaldson & John Reyes Kathy & Bruce Weber

Joseph Specter & honoree Sharon Landis

Members of the Pullin Opera Studio