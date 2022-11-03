Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

Nov. 3, 2022

Arizona Humane Society Celebrates ‘Compassion’ with a Fashion Wonderland, Raises $1.5M

Ann Siner, The Queen of Barks Honoree

The Event: Compassion with Fashion

The Cause: Arizona Humane Society

Event Date: October 23, 2022

Location: Westin Kierland Resort

Presenting Sponsor: PetSmart Charities

Queen of Barks Honoree: Ann Siner

Event Co-Chairs: Leah Alexander & Lauren Smith

Dollars Raised: $1.5 million

Fashion Show: Presented by Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts

Emcee: Ian Schwartz of 3TV

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The annual luncheon featured an extensive silent auction and the return of the beloved adoptable pet raffle, with this year’s fanciful “Alice in Wonderland” theme carried throughout the event. Phoenix Theatre Company provided a rousing “Wonderland” opening number to start the program, followed by a runway fashion show with creations designed by ASU students. The spirited live auction raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for pets in need, with the $1,300 giving level being supported by 87 bids. The “Parade of Paws” to end the event was complete with lots of cheers, and many furry licks to those near the runway!

Photos courtesy of Arizona Humane Society

Daryl & Chip Weil
Janine Jacobs
Sarah Greco & Laurie Bieller
AHS Board Chair Dr. Craig Thatcher
There was no shortage of dog snuggles at Compassion with Fashion
Emcee Ian Schwartz
Ruthie Jesus holding Caterpillar during the Parade of Paws
King was a star in the Parade of Paws
AHS President & CEO Dr. Steven Hansen
Auctioneer Letitia Frye
Phoenix Theatre Company
Fashions by the ASU Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts

