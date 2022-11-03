Arizona Humane Society Celebrates ‘Compassion’ with a Fashion Wonderland, Raises $1.5M
The Event: Compassion with Fashion
The Cause: Arizona Humane Society
Event Date: October 23, 2022
Location: Westin Kierland Resort
Presenting Sponsor: PetSmart Charities
Queen of Barks Honoree: Ann Siner
Event Co-Chairs: Leah Alexander & Lauren Smith
Dollars Raised: $1.5 million
Fashion Show: Presented by Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts
Emcee: Ian Schwartz of 3TV
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The annual luncheon featured an extensive silent auction and the return of the beloved adoptable pet raffle, with this year’s fanciful “Alice in Wonderland” theme carried throughout the event. Phoenix Theatre Company provided a rousing “Wonderland” opening number to start the program, followed by a runway fashion show with creations designed by ASU students. The spirited live auction raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for pets in need, with the $1,300 giving level being supported by 87 bids. The “Parade of Paws” to end the event was complete with lots of cheers, and many furry licks to those near the runway!
Photos courtesy of Arizona Humane Society