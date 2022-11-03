Arizona Humane Society Celebrates ‘Compassion’ with a Fashion Wonderland, Raises $1.5M

The Event: Compassion with Fashion

The Cause: Arizona Humane Society

Event Date: October 23, 2022

Location: Westin Kierland Resort

Presenting Sponsor: PetSmart Charities

Queen of Barks Honoree: Ann Siner

Event Co-Chairs: Leah Alexander & Lauren Smith

Dollars Raised: $1.5 million

Fashion Show: Presented by Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts

Emcee: Ian Schwartz of 3TV

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The annual luncheon featured an extensive silent auction and the return of the beloved adoptable pet raffle, with this year’s fanciful “Alice in Wonderland” theme carried throughout the event. Phoenix Theatre Company provided a rousing “Wonderland” opening number to start the program, followed by a runway fashion show with creations designed by ASU students. The spirited live auction raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for pets in need, with the $1,300 giving level being supported by 87 bids. The “Parade of Paws” to end the event was complete with lots of cheers, and many furry licks to those near the runway!

Photos courtesy of Arizona Humane Society

Daryl & Chip Weil

Janine Jacobs

Sarah Greco & Laurie Bieller

AHS Board Chair Dr. Craig Thatcher

There was no shortage of dog snuggles at Compassion with Fashion

Emcee Ian Schwartz

Ruthie Jesus holding Caterpillar during the Parade of Paws

King was a star in the Parade of Paws

AHS President & CEO Dr. Steven Hansen

Auctioneer Letitia Frye

Phoenix Theatre Company