Arizona ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Features 12 Local Heroes Stepping Up for Kidney Disease

The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona hosted its annual Dancing with the Stars Arizona on March 15, 2024, at The Phoenician. The dancers and their pros went all out with their numbers, which included a wide array of dance styles, from cha-cha to jive to salsa!

Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Katie Martin & Jill Merrion

Competition Judges: Linda Dean, Suzy Nyemchek & Ricky Bentzen

Judges Choice Winners: Dr. Michael Aragon & Lincy Maldonado

People’s Choice Winners: Jeff Frye & Melissa Scarcelli

Philanthropy Award: Melissa Scarcelli

Sapphire Sponsors: Devil’s Hideaway | Legacy EV | Pedal Haus | Scarcelli Family Foundation

Emcee: Weezy

Notable Moments: The evening’s theme of Fantasy & Feathers was on point for the ballroom dancing fun as many guests found ways to incorporate feathers into their ritzy attire. After cocktail hour, co-chairs Katie and Jill surprised the room by entering in succession with a dance paired with a pro partner of their own! Before dinner was served, everyone enjoyed the parade of the dancers and their pros per tradition. When the show began, all 12 numbers were fun to watch, making voting for the People’s Choice Awards extremely difficult! Congrats to the winners, and cheers to raising funds for the vital local programs provided by the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona.

Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans Photography

Event Co-Chairs Dr. Katie Martin & Jill Merrion

Kerrie & Geoff Jacobs

Kathryn Crippen, Leslie McReynolds, Jen Angel & Tiffany Pierson

Shauna & Tom Connelly

Stephanie Viboch, Kelly Kaysonepheth, Ashleigh Schufeldt, Ashley Bunch, Lauren Goldstein & Hollie Crim

Ava Abrams, Josie Jacobs, Gabby Jacobs & Luisa Barreda

Ivan Dishliev & Melissa Scarcelli

Dr. Michael Aragon & Gergana Slavova

Lincy Maldonado & Radomir Pashev

Polina Riavovil & Jeff Fry

Egor Abashkin & Nancy Harris Robertson

Nikolay Kralev & Dr. MaiLy Duong

Marieta Nedyalkova & Dr. Victor Waters

Shaiann Sorensen & Elijah Armstead

Daniele Cavallo & Mimi Mackay

Dr. Lee Goldman & Mariyana Vasileva

Manny Carmona & Alexia Bertsatos

Nikou Lohse & Damir Karaman

Alyssa Bair & Leslie McReynolds

Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2024 Champion Couples

Special Performance by Weezy