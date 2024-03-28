Arizona ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Features 12 Local Heroes Stepping Up for Kidney Disease
The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona hosted its annual Dancing with the Stars Arizona on March 15, 2024, at The Phoenician. The dancers and their pros went all out with their numbers, which included a wide array of dance styles, from cha-cha to jive to salsa!
Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Katie Martin & Jill Merrion
Competition Judges: Linda Dean, Suzy Nyemchek & Ricky Bentzen
Judges Choice Winners: Dr. Michael Aragon & Lincy Maldonado
People’s Choice Winners: Jeff Frye & Melissa Scarcelli
Philanthropy Award: Melissa Scarcelli
Sapphire Sponsors: Devil’s Hideaway | Legacy EV | Pedal Haus | Scarcelli Family Foundation
Emcee: Weezy
Notable Moments: The evening’s theme of Fantasy & Feathers was on point for the ballroom dancing fun as many guests found ways to incorporate feathers into their ritzy attire. After cocktail hour, co-chairs Katie and Jill surprised the room by entering in succession with a dance paired with a pro partner of their own! Before dinner was served, everyone enjoyed the parade of the dancers and their pros per tradition. When the show began, all 12 numbers were fun to watch, making voting for the People’s Choice Awards extremely difficult! Congrats to the winners, and cheers to raising funds for the vital local programs provided by the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona.
Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans Photography