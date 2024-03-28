Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

March 28, 2024

Arizona ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Features 12 Local Heroes Stepping Up for Kidney Disease

Dancing with the Stars Arizona Class of 2024

The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona hosted its annual Dancing with the Stars Arizona on March 15, 2024, at The Phoenician. The dancers and their pros went all out with their numbers, which included a wide array of dance styles, from cha-cha to jive to salsa!

Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Katie Martin & Jill Merrion

Competition Judges: Linda Dean, Suzy Nyemchek & Ricky Bentzen 

Judges Choice Winners: Dr. Michael Aragon & Lincy Maldonado 

People’s Choice Winners: Jeff Frye & Melissa Scarcelli 

Philanthropy Award: Melissa Scarcelli 

Sapphire Sponsors: Devil’s Hideaway | Legacy EV | Pedal Haus | Scarcelli Family Foundation

Emcee: Weezy 

Notable Moments: The evening’s theme of Fantasy & Feathers was on point for the ballroom dancing fun as many guests found ways to incorporate feathers into their ritzy attire. After cocktail hour, co-chairs Katie and Jill surprised the room by entering in succession with a dance paired with a pro partner of their own! Before dinner was served, everyone enjoyed the parade of the dancers and their pros per tradition. When the show began, all 12 numbers were fun to watch, making voting for the People’s Choice Awards extremely difficult! Congrats to the winners, and cheers to raising funds for the vital local programs provided by the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona. 

Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans Photography 

Event Co-Chairs Dr. Katie Martin & Jill Merrion
Kerrie & Geoff Jacobs
Kathryn Crippen, Leslie McReynolds, Jen Angel & Tiffany Pierson
Shauna & Tom Connelly
Stephanie Viboch, Kelly Kaysonepheth, Ashleigh Schufeldt, Ashley Bunch, Lauren Goldstein & Hollie Crim
Ava Abrams, Josie Jacobs, Gabby Jacobs & Luisa Barreda
Ivan Dishliev & Melissa Scarcelli
Dr. Michael Aragon & Gergana Slavova
Lincy Maldonado & Radomir Pashev 
Polina Riavovil & Jeff Fry
Egor Abashkin & Nancy Harris Robertson
Nikolay Kralev & Dr. MaiLy Duong
Marieta Nedyalkova & Dr. Victor Waters
Shaiann Sorensen & Elijah Armstead
Daniele Cavallo & Mimi Mackay
Dr. Lee Goldman & Mariyana Vasileva
Manny Carmona & Alexia Bertsatos
Nikou Lohse & Damir Karaman
Alyssa Bair & Leslie McReynolds
Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2024 Champion Couples
Special Performance by Weezy
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit HonorHealth

From Frontdoors Magazine

10 Questions With… Kristina Wong

10 Questions With… Kristina Wong

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Europe in Scottsdale

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Europe in Scottsdale

From the Road: Music City Magic

From the Road: Music City Magic

Charity Spotlight: ‘With Arouet, I Know I Matter’

Charity Spotlight: ‘With Arouet, I Know I Matter’

Back to Top