Arizona Costume Institute Welcomes Jonathan Simkhai for Annual Fashion Fête

The fashion was fierce as Arizona Costume Institute members held their annual holiday luncheon and signature fundraiser at the Phoenix Art Museum on Dec. 4, 2023, with featured designer Jonathan Simkhai.

Premiere Sponsor: WUNDERKIND | Philip Manghisi | Western Alliance Bank | Anonymous

Co-Chairs: Beth McRae & Oscar De las salas

Luncheon Ambassadors: Markus Ford, Jordan Rose & Jennifer Schuitemaker

Entertainment: The Phoenix Symphony

Fashion Designer & Keynote Speaker: Jonathan Simkhai

Catering: Robert’s Catering

Decor: White House Design Studios

Dollars Raised: $361,000+

Notable Moments: The sold-out ACI Holiday Luncheon was once again a fashion feast for the eyes as members and supporters of the Valley’s treasured fashion collection housed within Phoenix Art Museum arrived on the first Monday in December to meet designer Jonathan Simkhai. The luxury raffle items raised a record amount and the fashion presentation was enjoyed by all as Jonathan Simkhai shared his perspective and inspiration for each piece of the collection.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Jill Krigsten, Diane O’Malley, Missi Harrington & DeeDee Vecchione

Joe Leeds, Lily Merino & David Vitali

Candice Mathis, Jan Bracamonte, Lauren Davies, Alexis Olsen & Brooke McGregor

Barbara Lytle, Jonathan Simkhai & Lisa Shapiro

Juliet Burgess, Sonal Haeter, 2023 ACI Ambassador Jordan Rose, Leslie Lehr & Khamsone Sirimanivong

Donna Johnson, Lynne Love & Lisa Portigal

Lisa Geyser, Amanda Garmany & Catherine Tuton

Libby Cohen & Rebecca Cohen-Collins

Denise Monti & Jimmy Chase

Judy Levenbaum, Vicki Vaughn & Debbie Monti-Keland

Ellen Katz, Miriam Sukhman & Elaine Cohen

Members of the 2023 ACI Holiday Luncheon Committee

Helen Jean, Jonathan Simkhai & Phoenix Art Museum’s Sybil Harrington Director and CEO Jeremy Mikolajczak

Fashions by Jonathan Simkhai