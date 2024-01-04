Arizona Costume Institute Welcomes Jonathan Simkhai for Annual Fashion Fête
The fashion was fierce as Arizona Costume Institute members held their annual holiday luncheon and signature fundraiser at the Phoenix Art Museum on Dec. 4, 2023, with featured designer Jonathan Simkhai.
Premiere Sponsor: WUNDERKIND | Philip Manghisi | Western Alliance Bank | Anonymous
Co-Chairs: Beth McRae & Oscar De las salas
Luncheon Ambassadors: Markus Ford, Jordan Rose & Jennifer Schuitemaker
Entertainment: The Phoenix Symphony
Fashion Designer & Keynote Speaker: Jonathan Simkhai
Catering: Robert’s Catering
Decor: White House Design Studios
Dollars Raised: $361,000+
Notable Moments: The sold-out ACI Holiday Luncheon was once again a fashion feast for the eyes as members and supporters of the Valley’s treasured fashion collection housed within Phoenix Art Museum arrived on the first Monday in December to meet designer Jonathan Simkhai. The luxury raffle items raised a record amount and the fashion presentation was enjoyed by all as Jonathan Simkhai shared his perspective and inspiration for each piece of the collection.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios