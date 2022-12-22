Arizona Costume Institute Holiday Luncheon Welcomes Rubin Singer

The Event: Arizona Costume Institute Holiday Luncheon

The Cause: Phoenix Art Museum Arizona Costume Institute (ACI)

Event Date: December 5, 2022

Location: Phoenix Art Museum

Presenting Sponsors: to be continued…a consignment boutique | Western Alliance Bank | Brooke Levy | DeDee Vecchione

Honorary Chair: Ina Manaster

Co-Chairs: Jill Krigsten & DeeDee Vecchione

Dollars Raised: $330,000+

Fashion Designer & Keynote Speaker: Rubin Singer

Florals: Provided by Main Dish

Notable Moments: More than 400 fashionable art patrons came out to support ACI for the sold-out luncheon dressed in their chic luncheon best. The Cummings Great Hall buzzed with holiday merriment in support of the fashion exhibitions, acquisitions and education programs at the museum. Helen Jean, the Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design, facilitated an entertaining and informative conversation with Rubin Singer, complete with informal modeling of many of his creations. The incredible raffle filled with fabulous handbags and unique experiences was a huge success, raising thousands of additional dollars for ACI.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studio

