Dec. 22, 2022

Arizona Costume Institute Holiday Luncheon Welcomes Rubin Singer

DeeDee Vecchione, Rubin Singer, Ina Manaster & Jill Krigsten

The Event: Arizona Costume Institute Holiday Luncheon

The Cause: Phoenix Art Museum Arizona Costume Institute (ACI)

Event Date: December 5, 2022

Location: Phoenix Art Museum

Presenting Sponsors: to be continued…a consignment boutique | Western Alliance Bank | Brooke Levy | DeDee Vecchione

Honorary Chair: Ina Manaster

Co-Chairs: Jill Krigsten & DeeDee Vecchione

Dollars Raised: $330,000+

Fashion Designer & Keynote Speaker: Rubin Singer

Florals: Provided by Main Dish

Notable Moments: More than 400 fashionable art patrons came out to support ACI for the sold-out luncheon dressed in their chic luncheon best. The Cummings Great Hall buzzed with holiday merriment in support of the fashion exhibitions, acquisitions and education programs at the museum. Helen Jean, the Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design, facilitated an entertaining and informative conversation with Rubin Singer, complete with informal modeling of many of his creations. The incredible raffle filled with fabulous handbags and unique experiences was a huge success, raising thousands of additional dollars for ACI.   

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studio

Eileen Yeung & Priscilla Nicholas
Khamsone Sirimanivong, ACI President
Dagmar Unger & Chrissy Sayare
Patti Oleson, Martha Martin Henkel & Sherri Quinn
Barbara Lytle, Alli Zall, Dawna Holtz, Lisa Shapiro & Kelly Welty
Matthew Boland, Lauri Termansen & Donna Johnson
Tracy Lytle, Marcus Ford & Liz Agboola
Angela Lowery, Amber Starr, Luciek Mkrdichian, Dominique Ladomato & Analise Zaremba
Lynne Love & DeeDee Vecchione
Wendy Farrell & Michael Mazzocco
Diane O’Malley, Lynne Love, Lisa Portigal & Missi Harrington
Helen Jean, Ellen Katz & Jeremy Mikolajczak
2022 ACI Holiday Luncheon Committee with Rubin Singer
Justine Hurry, Bea Rocklin & Carol Dries
Fashions by Rubin Singer

