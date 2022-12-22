Arizona Costume Institute Holiday Luncheon Welcomes Rubin Singer
The Event: Arizona Costume Institute Holiday Luncheon
The Cause: Phoenix Art Museum Arizona Costume Institute (ACI)
Event Date: December 5, 2022
Location: Phoenix Art Museum
Presenting Sponsors: to be continued…a consignment boutique | Western Alliance Bank | Brooke Levy | DeDee Vecchione
Honorary Chair: Ina Manaster
Co-Chairs: Jill Krigsten & DeeDee Vecchione
Dollars Raised: $330,000+
Fashion Designer & Keynote Speaker: Rubin Singer
Florals: Provided by Main Dish
Notable Moments: More than 400 fashionable art patrons came out to support ACI for the sold-out luncheon dressed in their chic luncheon best. The Cummings Great Hall buzzed with holiday merriment in support of the fashion exhibitions, acquisitions and education programs at the museum. Helen Jean, the Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design, facilitated an entertaining and informative conversation with Rubin Singer, complete with informal modeling of many of his creations. The incredible raffle filled with fabulous handbags and unique experiences was a huge success, raising thousands of additional dollars for ACI.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studio