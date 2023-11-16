Visit Westin Kierland billboard

Nov. 16, 2023

Annual ‘unMASKed’ Gala Takes to the Skies

Brad & Mallory Olsen with Heather & Jimmy Latter

Guests dressed in red, black and white gathered to support MASK (Mothers Awareness on School-age Kids) on a beautiful evening at Scottsdale Hangar One on October 28, 2023. The fête had a whimsical aviation theme.

MASK E3 Award Recipient: Halstead Family Foundation

Lead Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers

Emcee: Catherine Anaya

Notable Moments: Cedric Ceballos, former Suns forward and celebrity DJ, provided the “in-flight entertainment” for the Sky Lounge – an open-air cocktail reception and silent auction to kick off the evening. The event debuted a new program for the organization, the E3 Institute – a multi-year approach to building and strengthening life skills for students in kindergarten through high school available for use by schools, clubs, organizations and families. The new program places particular emphasis on addressing issues such as bullying, self-esteem and the specter of high suicide rates in our youth.

Photos courtesy of Greggo Photography

Courtney & Jared Black, Kimberly MacDowell with Mark & Tanu Blair
Kirstie & Devin Gilbert with Dan Arndt & Sandra Portney
Billy Cesano, Heather & Erik Dorr with Jillian & David Allen
Aiessa Flores, Ade Bosworth, Dr. Angus Wilfong, Teresa Martinez, Martha Llamas, Dr. Jesus Juan Flores, Ed.D & Ron Puechner
Ricco Beard, Rick Cabral & Tim Halmekangas
Jeff & Dawn Bergford
Jihae & Commander Chris Watson
Dr. Brent M. Hodges, Alicia Fortune, Hamilton Baiden, Pam Baummann, MASK Founder and CEO Kimberly Cabral, Erik Dorr, Dr. Shefali Gandhi, Jim Kenney, Nicole Harrington, Kimberly MacDowell & Dr. Jesus Juan Flores
Hamilton Baiden
Catherine Anaya
Cedric Ceballos
The Welcome Flight Crew – The MASKotters and their flight attendants
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
