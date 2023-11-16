Annual ‘unMASKed’ Gala Takes to the Skies
Guests dressed in red, black and white gathered to support MASK (Mothers Awareness on School-age Kids) on a beautiful evening at Scottsdale Hangar One on October 28, 2023. The fête had a whimsical aviation theme.
MASK E3 Award Recipient: Halstead Family Foundation
Lead Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers
Emcee: Catherine Anaya
Notable Moments: Cedric Ceballos, former Suns forward and celebrity DJ, provided the “in-flight entertainment” for the Sky Lounge – an open-air cocktail reception and silent auction to kick off the evening. The event debuted a new program for the organization, the E3 Institute – a multi-year approach to building and strengthening life skills for students in kindergarten through high school available for use by schools, clubs, organizations and families. The new program places particular emphasis on addressing issues such as bullying, self-esteem and the specter of high suicide rates in our youth.
Photos courtesy of Greggo Photography