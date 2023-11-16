Annual ‘unMASKed’ Gala Takes to the Skies

Guests dressed in red, black and white gathered to support MASK (Mothers Awareness on School-age Kids) on a beautiful evening at Scottsdale Hangar One on October 28, 2023. The fête had a whimsical aviation theme.

MASK E3 Award Recipient: Halstead Family Foundation

Lead Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers

Emcee: Catherine Anaya

Notable Moments: Cedric Ceballos, former Suns forward and celebrity DJ, provided the “in-flight entertainment” for the Sky Lounge – an open-air cocktail reception and silent auction to kick off the evening. The event debuted a new program for the organization, the E3 Institute – a multi-year approach to building and strengthening life skills for students in kindergarten through high school available for use by schools, clubs, organizations and families. The new program places particular emphasis on addressing issues such as bullying, self-esteem and the specter of high suicide rates in our youth.

Photos courtesy of Greggo Photography

Courtney & Jared Black, Kimberly MacDowell with Mark & Tanu Blair

Kirstie & Devin Gilbert with Dan Arndt & Sandra Portney

Billy Cesano, Heather & Erik Dorr with Jillian & David Allen

Aiessa Flores, Ade Bosworth, Dr. Angus Wilfong, Teresa Martinez, Martha Llamas, Dr. Jesus Juan Flores, Ed.D & Ron Puechner

Ricco Beard, Rick Cabral & Tim Halmekangas

Jeff & Dawn Bergford

Jihae & Commander Chris Watson

Dr. Brent M. Hodges, Alicia Fortune, Hamilton Baiden, Pam Baummann, MASK Founder and CEO Kimberly Cabral, Erik Dorr, Dr. Shefali Gandhi, Jim Kenney, Nicole Harrington, Kimberly MacDowell & Dr. Jesus Juan Flores

Hamilton Baiden

Catherine Anaya

Cedric Ceballos

The Welcome Flight Crew – The MASKotters and their flight attendants