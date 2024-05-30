Visit Good Morning Sunshine

May 30, 2024

Annual SARRC Community Breakfast Filled with Inspiration for Better Tomorrows

Event Co-Chairs Caroline Conner & Bre Hanrahan

On May 3, 2024, attendees gathered in the Arizona Biltmore to participate in Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)’s Annual Community Breakfast, themed “Better for Tomorrow.” The event highlighted the importance of building connections and how communities everywhere can prepare and help create brighter futures for all.

Title Sponsor: Jaburg Wilk Law Firm

Event Co-Chairs: Caroline & Joe Conner and Bre & Chris Hanrahan

Entertainment: Cameron Nelson

Notable Moments: This year, guests were inspired by the personal journey of a remarkable young adult with autism, who not only navigated obstacles but paved a path to independent living. SARRC’s clinical team shared insights into their strategies for creating positive outcomes, emphasizing the importance of maximizing autonomy for children with autism and their families. The powerful presentation also included a parent’s powerful perspective, underscoring the relationship between the SARRC team and their family, highlighting the profound impact that support, education and empowerment can have on the journey of raising a child with autism. The generosity of those in attendance following the presentation was incredible to witness. 

Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans Photography and Jaron Quach Media

Gary Jaburg, Howard Sobelman & Marc Isaacs
Frank Ybarra, Gail Duffy & Kathy Bosco
Brian Burke, Uche Olekanma, Anna Garcia & Beth Jimenez
Patty Dion & Kari Baker
Chadwick Campbell & AJ Gilman
Lyn Marquis & Michelle Sinclair
Jeremy Meek, Stephen Adrian, Nick Tsontakis & Brent Kendle
Paula & Dan Coleman
Speaker Joseph Cereska with SARRC President & CEO Daniel Openden
Cameron Nelson
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

From Frontdoors Magazine

10 Questions With… Giada De Laurentiis

10 Questions With… Giada De Laurentiis

From the Road: New York State of Mind

From the Road: New York State of Mind

Office Doors: A Day with Dan Stellar

Office Doors: A Day with Dan Stellar

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Back to Top