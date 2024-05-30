Annual SARRC Community Breakfast Filled with Inspiration for Better Tomorrows

On May 3, 2024, attendees gathered in the Arizona Biltmore to participate in Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)’s Annual Community Breakfast, themed “Better for Tomorrow.” The event highlighted the importance of building connections and how communities everywhere can prepare and help create brighter futures for all.

Title Sponsor: Jaburg Wilk Law Firm

Event Co-Chairs: Caroline & Joe Conner and Bre & Chris Hanrahan

Entertainment: Cameron Nelson

Notable Moments: This year, guests were inspired by the personal journey of a remarkable young adult with autism, who not only navigated obstacles but paved a path to independent living. SARRC’s clinical team shared insights into their strategies for creating positive outcomes, emphasizing the importance of maximizing autonomy for children with autism and their families. The powerful presentation also included a parent’s powerful perspective, underscoring the relationship between the SARRC team and their family, highlighting the profound impact that support, education and empowerment can have on the journey of raising a child with autism. The generosity of those in attendance following the presentation was incredible to witness.

Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans Photography and Jaron Quach Media

