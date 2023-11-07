Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Nov. 7, 2023

Annual Heart Ball Addressing Luncheon & Fashion Show Kicks Off Season

Aimee Josette-Dwyer, Hilary Sher, Heart Ball Chairman Charlene Berge-Blum, Tim Braun & Lauren Cousino

The Annual Heart Ball Addressing Luncheon & Fashion Show took place on Sept. 22, 2023, at Mountain Shadows Resort. This annual event gathers committee members and raises funds to cover invitation postage costs and more. Raffle prizes donated from organizations around the Valley raised over $50,000 this year. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus, which featured palettes of white, red, yellow and black along with fall trends, including gemstone details, floral patterns and bold jewelry. 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

DeeDee Vecchione, Lisa Portigal, Charlene Berge-Blum & Pam Overton Risoleo
Paula Wichterman, Tracey Lytle, Erika Dickey, Kimberly Jacobsen, Tracey Serena & Lisa Geyser
Martha Martin & Vicki Vaughn
Amanda Garmany, Denise Voss, Racquel Miller & Beth McRae
Eileen Yeung & Victoria Granberry
Robin Andrews & Jill Edwards
Lisa Pagel & Caroline Conner
Carolyn Sanseverino Ross & Lisa Shapiro
Nancy Hanley Eriksson & Susie Muzzy
Fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus
