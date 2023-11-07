Annual Heart Ball Addressing Luncheon & Fashion Show Kicks Off Season
The Annual Heart Ball Addressing Luncheon & Fashion Show took place on Sept. 22, 2023, at Mountain Shadows Resort. This annual event gathers committee members and raises funds to cover invitation postage costs and more. Raffle prizes donated from organizations around the Valley raised over $50,000 this year. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus, which featured palettes of white, red, yellow and black along with fall trends, including gemstone details, floral patterns and bold jewelry.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios
More in: The Scene