Annual CALA Alliance ‘Sabor’ Culinary Experience Features the Flavors of Puerto Rico
The Event: Sabor – Celebrating the Flavors of Puerto Rico
The Cause: CALA Alliance
Event Date: October 20, 2022
Location: The Phoenix Zoo
Entertainment: Michelle Ponce & DJ CRVNT3S
The Food: Puerto Rican chef Mario Pagán created a one-night-only menu inspired by the regional ingredients and culinary traditions of Puerto Rico. The exquisite five-course meal included sweet plantain rolls, yuca mofongo with seasoned hake and adobo seasoned pig terrine.
Notable Moments: Spirits were high at Sabor as guests savored each course of the exquisite meal. Held in the Neely Center at the Phoenix Zoo, CALA Alliance recognized its first Sabor Honorees. The organization honored Ruben Alvarez, Myra Millinger, Margie Emmermann, José A. Cárdenas and Grady Gammage Jr. as founding members of CALA Alliance. Each has demonstrated their commitment to the organization and our community.
Photos provided by CALA Alliance