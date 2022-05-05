Annual ‘Blue Jeans’ Gala Back In-Person to Benefit Habitat for Humanity
The Event: Blueprints & Blue Jeans
The Cause: Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona
Event Date: April 22, 2022
Location: Warehouse 215 @ Bentley Projects
Presenting Sponsor: Stearn’s Bank
Chair: Franciene Sznewajs
Emcees: Carey Pena & Ian Schwartz
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: Clad in blue jeans and denim, supporters of the central Phoenix affiliate enjoyed a fun evening raising funds for affordable local housing. “Every Door Opens a New Opportunity” was the event theme and attendees tried their luck unlocking five mystery prizes while bidding on the silent auction. Six well-known local fine artists – Bob Diercksmeier, Kyllan Maney, Liliana Mora, Joe Ray, Lucretia Torva and Frank Ybarra – created bold, original paintings on doors donated by Habitat ReStores, which were then auctioned off as part of the fundraising festivities. We are told that this year’s event was the most successful Blueprints & Blue Jeans fundraiser for the local affiliate since its creation in the early 2000s.
Photos courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona