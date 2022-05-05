Visit Molina billboard

May 5, 2022

Annual ‘Blue Jeans’ Gala Back In-Person to Benefit Habitat for Humanity

Franciene Sznewajs & Tina Burgoz

The Event: Blueprints & Blue Jeans

The Cause: Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

Event Date: April 22, 2022

Location: Warehouse 215 @ Bentley Projects

Presenting Sponsor: Stearn’s Bank

Chair: Franciene Sznewajs 

Emcees: Carey Pena & Ian Schwartz

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Clad in blue jeans and denim, supporters of the central Phoenix affiliate enjoyed a fun evening raising funds for affordable local housing. “Every Door Opens a New Opportunity” was the event theme and attendees tried their luck unlocking five mystery prizes while bidding on the silent auction. Six well-known local fine artists – Bob Diercksmeier, Kyllan Maney, Liliana Mora, Joe Ray, Lucretia Torva and Frank Ybarra – created bold, original paintings on doors donated by Habitat ReStores, which were then auctioned off as part of the fundraising festivities. We are told that this year’s event was the most successful Blueprints & Blue Jeans fundraiser for the local affiliate since its creation in the early 2000s. 

Photos courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

Kim & Rod Cullum
Rachel & Ken Marquis
David & Dara Lynn Horner
Jason Barlow, Affiliate President & CEO
Artists Bob Diercksmeier, Frank Ybarra, Joe Ray, Lucretia Torva & Kyllan Maney
Sue & Paul Mark
The One-of-a-kind “Door Art” up for Auction

Creative Table Décor
The Event Scene

