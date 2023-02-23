American Cancer Society Honors Cancer Survivor of the Year, Amazing Cancer ‘Game Changers’

The Event: Arizona Game Changer Gala

The Cause: American Cancer Society Arizona

Event Date: February 8, 2023

Location: The Clayton House

Co-Chairs: Amy Walters & Stephen Macias

Honorees: Dave Dexter | Dr. Linda Greer | Scott Heckmann | Vince Kozar | Lamont Yoder | Jennifer Lutjen | Dr. Jeffery R. Schriber | Lee Courtney | Vanessa Ramirez

Impact Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories

Dollars Raised: $305,000

Emcee: Kris Pickel

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The big surprise of the night was the presentation of two tickets to Super Bowl LVII to Vanessa Ramirez, Survivor of the Year. Clearly, she was overwhelmed by the gift to attend the game in a few short days and received a standing ovation as the surprise happened. Cheers to all of the cancer fighters and warriors honored this year!

Photos courtesy of Alyssa Avilla

Co-Chairs Amy Walters & Stephen Macias

Dave Dexter & Lamont Yoder

Vince Kozar & Dr. Arif Kamal

Jim Greer & Dr. Linda Greer

ACS Executive Vice President Jeff Fehlis, Vanessa Ramirez & Cameron Thomas

Emcee Kris Pickel

Marina Sandoval, Carlos Velasco, Jennifer Villalobos & Lena Spotleson