Visit Molina billboard

Feb. 23, 2023

American Cancer Society Honors Cancer Survivor of the Year, Amazing Cancer ‘Game Changers’

Game Changer Honorees Vince Kozar, Vanessa Ramirez, Dr. Jeff Schriber, Dave Dexter, Jennifer Lutjen, Lamont Yoder and Dr. Linda Greer

The Event: Arizona Game Changer Gala

The Cause: American Cancer Society Arizona

Event Date: February 8, 2023

Location: The Clayton House

Co-Chairs: Amy Walters & Stephen Macias

Honorees: Dave Dexter | Dr. Linda Greer | Scott Heckmann | Vince Kozar | Lamont Yoder | Jennifer Lutjen | Dr. Jeffery R. Schriber | Lee Courtney | Vanessa Ramirez

Impact Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories

Dollars Raised: $305,000

Emcee: Kris Pickel

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The big surprise of the night was the presentation of two tickets to Super Bowl LVII to Vanessa Ramirez, Survivor of the Year. Clearly, she was overwhelmed by the gift to attend the game in a few short days and received a standing ovation as the surprise happened. Cheers to all of the cancer fighters and warriors honored this year! 

Photos courtesy of Alyssa Avilla

Co-Chairs Amy Walters & Stephen Macias
Dave Dexter & Lamont Yoder
Vince Kozar & Dr. Arif Kamal
Jim Greer & Dr. Linda Greer
ACS Executive Vice President Jeff Fehlis, Vanessa Ramirez & Cameron Thomas
Emcee Kris Pickel
Marina Sandoval, Carlos Velasco, Jennifer Villalobos & Lena Spotleson
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Scott Foust

From Frontdoors Magazine

From the Road: Incomparable

From the Road: Incomparable

The Posh Playground

The Posh Playground

Charity Spotlight: Beyond the Touchdown

Charity Spotlight: Beyond the Touchdown

Style Unlocked: A Whole Different Animal

Style Unlocked: A Whole Different Animal

Back to Top