American Cancer Society Honors Cancer Survivor of the Year, Amazing Cancer ‘Game Changers’
The Event: Arizona Game Changer Gala
The Cause: American Cancer Society Arizona
Event Date: February 8, 2023
Location: The Clayton House
Co-Chairs: Amy Walters & Stephen Macias
Honorees: Dave Dexter | Dr. Linda Greer | Scott Heckmann | Vince Kozar | Lamont Yoder | Jennifer Lutjen | Dr. Jeffery R. Schriber | Lee Courtney | Vanessa Ramirez
Impact Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories
Dollars Raised: $305,000
Emcee: Kris Pickel
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The big surprise of the night was the presentation of two tickets to Super Bowl LVII to Vanessa Ramirez, Survivor of the Year. Clearly, she was overwhelmed by the gift to attend the game in a few short days and received a standing ovation as the surprise happened. Cheers to all of the cancer fighters and warriors honored this year!
Photos courtesy of Alyssa Avilla