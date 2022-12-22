Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

Dec. 22, 2022

AFP Hosts National Philanthropy Day Honors

F. Francis & Dionne Najafi - Outstanding Philanthropists with Jessica Whitney

The Event: National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

The Cause: Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP)

Event Date: November 18, 2022

Location: The Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs

Event Chair: Lauren Smith

Philanthropists of the Year: F. Francis & Dionne Najafi

Outstanding Corporation: Southwest Gas FUEL for Life

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Dr. Kevin Foster

Fundraising Executive of the Year: Sam Fowler

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Maddie Orgen

Spirit of Philanthropy Award Recipients: Waymo | Anne White PhD, CFRE | TriWest | Susan Miele | Kathye Brown | Carina Burtell | Steve Carr | Jim & Ellin LaBrie

Lead Sponsor: Virtuous 

Emcee: Paul Horton of CBS 5 

Notable Moments: The Valley fundraising community gathered once again for National Philanthropy Day to celebrate the accomplishments of donors, volunteers and fundraising professionals over the past year. Before each award was presented, a video highlighted the story behind each award from both the nominee and the recipient. It was truly an event filled with inspiration. The afternoon ended with Francis and Dionne Najafi’s inspiring speeches about the importance of giving back. 

Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach Media 

The HonorHealth Foundation Team
The Ballet Arizona Team
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Team with Sam Fowler
Luis Frisbee of Southwest Gas & Dr. Laura Nelson
Dr. Kevin Foster
Maddie Orgen
Kathye Brown, Torrie Taj and Craig Starkey
Michelle DiMuro, Barbara Hatch and Glenn Gray
Carina Burtell
Anne White
Steve Carr
Susan Miele
Jim & Ellin LaBrie with the team at Catholic Charities Community Services
Gloria Ayala & Lauren Smith Welcomed the Crowd
Emcee Paul Horton
The Scene from Pointe Tapatio

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
