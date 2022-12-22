AFP Hosts National Philanthropy Day Honors
The Event: National Philanthropy Day Luncheon
The Cause: Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP)
Event Date: November 18, 2022
Location: The Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs
Event Chair: Lauren Smith
Philanthropists of the Year: F. Francis & Dionne Najafi
Outstanding Corporation: Southwest Gas FUEL for Life
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Dr. Kevin Foster
Fundraising Executive of the Year: Sam Fowler
Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Maddie Orgen
Spirit of Philanthropy Award Recipients: Waymo | Anne White PhD, CFRE | TriWest | Susan Miele | Kathye Brown | Carina Burtell | Steve Carr | Jim & Ellin LaBrie
Lead Sponsor: Virtuous
Emcee: Paul Horton of CBS 5
Notable Moments: The Valley fundraising community gathered once again for National Philanthropy Day to celebrate the accomplishments of donors, volunteers and fundraising professionals over the past year. Before each award was presented, a video highlighted the story behind each award from both the nominee and the recipient. It was truly an event filled with inspiration. The afternoon ended with Francis and Dionne Najafi’s inspiring speeches about the importance of giving back.
Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach Media