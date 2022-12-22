AFP Hosts National Philanthropy Day Honors

The Event: National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

The Cause: Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP)

Event Date: November 18, 2022

Location: The Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs

Event Chair: Lauren Smith

Philanthropists of the Year: F. Francis & Dionne Najafi

Outstanding Corporation: Southwest Gas FUEL for Life

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Dr. Kevin Foster

Fundraising Executive of the Year: Sam Fowler

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Maddie Orgen

Spirit of Philanthropy Award Recipients: Waymo | Anne White PhD, CFRE | TriWest | Susan Miele | Kathye Brown | Carina Burtell | Steve Carr | Jim & Ellin LaBrie

Lead Sponsor: Virtuous

Emcee: Paul Horton of CBS 5

Notable Moments: The Valley fundraising community gathered once again for National Philanthropy Day to celebrate the accomplishments of donors, volunteers and fundraising professionals over the past year. Before each award was presented, a video highlighted the story behind each award from both the nominee and the recipient. It was truly an event filled with inspiration. The afternoon ended with Francis and Dionne Najafi’s inspiring speeches about the importance of giving back.

Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach Media



The HonorHealth Foundation Team

The Ballet Arizona Team

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Team with Sam Fowler

Luis Frisbee of Southwest Gas & Dr. Laura Nelson

Dr. Kevin Foster

Maddie Orgen

Kathye Brown, Torrie Taj and Craig Starkey

Michelle DiMuro, Barbara Hatch and Glenn Gray

Carina Burtell

Anne White

Steve Carr

Susan Miele

Jim & Ellin LaBrie with the team at Catholic Charities Community Services

Gloria Ayala & Lauren Smith Welcomed the Crowd

Emcee Paul Horton