‘A Night of PAWSibilities’ Filled with Pups & Passionate Giving for Gabriel’s Angels

The Event: A Night of PAWSibilties

The Cause: Gabriel’s Angels

Event Date: November 6, 2021

Location: Paradise Garden at the Arizona Biltmore Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Tami Butcher, Bernadette Coggins & Samantha Hagan

PAWSenting Sponsor: AZ Pet Vet

Dollars Raised: $240,000

Special Event Greeters: The Gabriel’s Angels Pet Therapy Teams

Entertainment: Shining Star Band

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moments: The special evening under the stars included an eight-foot-tall “champagne diva” who donned a skirt made of 200 glasses of the Biltmore’s best bubbly, an LED hula-hooper, a fire dancer and mentalist Rod Robison who performed various mind-melding tricks to engage and entertain the crowd while artist Zybrena Porter painted a very special pet portrait. It was quite the garden party!

Photos courtesy of Haute Photography and Videography and Digital

Carl & Barbara Nablo, Dr. Wayne Anderson & Dr. Buzz Iliff

Jane Spicer & Kathy Anderson

Patty Nelson, Micalann Pepe & Tami Bartelt

Andrea Feeney & Steve Keim

Julie Ernst, Ronda Kelso & Pam Scott

Nan Ater & Scotty Lowry

Tami & Mike Butcher