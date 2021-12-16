‘A Night of PAWSibilities’ Filled with Pups & Passionate Giving for Gabriel’s Angels
The Event: A Night of PAWSibilties
The Cause: Gabriel’s Angels
Event Date: November 6, 2021
Location: Paradise Garden at the Arizona Biltmore Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Tami Butcher, Bernadette Coggins & Samantha Hagan
PAWSenting Sponsor: AZ Pet Vet
Dollars Raised: $240,000
Special Event Greeters: The Gabriel’s Angels Pet Therapy Teams
Entertainment: Shining Star Band
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Notable Moments: The special evening under the stars included an eight-foot-tall “champagne diva” who donned a skirt made of 200 glasses of the Biltmore’s best bubbly, an LED hula-hooper, a fire dancer and mentalist Rod Robison who performed various mind-melding tricks to engage and entertain the crowd while artist Zybrena Porter painted a very special pet portrait. It was quite the garden party!
Photos courtesy of Haute Photography and Videography and Digital