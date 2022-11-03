Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Nov. 3, 2022

‘A Night in the Valley’ Rocked Valleywise Supporters with Gin Blossoms, Tyler Dial

Co-chairs Patti Gentry and Jolene & Michael White, M.D.

The Event: A Night in the Valley

The Cause: Valleywise Health Foundation

Event Date: October 15, 2022

Location: Private Hangar at Scottsdale Airport 

Co-Chairs: Patti Gentry and Jolene & Michael White, M.D.

Presenting Sponsor: Salt River Project

Dollars Raised: $880,000+

Entertainment: Gin Blossoms & Tyler Dial with special guest, Mark Tarbell

Emcee: Kristy Siefkin

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moment: During the program, guests cheered on Team Courage Rising, the 47-member group that summited Mt. Kilimanjaro with Valleywise Health Foundation and K2 Adventure Travel in June 2022 to raise funds and awareness for the new Arizona Burn Center opening in October 2023 as part of the new 10-story Valleywise Health Medical Center. The group included eight survivors treated at the Arizona Burn Center – Valleywise Health as well as medical personnel and Foundation staff. A Night in the Valley was the first reunion of the full group since their return from Tanzania. The journey will be celebrated with a documentary premiere in April 2023 and everyone in attendance was treated to a sneak preview of the official film trailer.

Photos courtesy of Valleywise Foundation

David Kolbe, Kelly Bramlett, Pam Kolbe & Mark Livingston
Raegan & Luke Ford, Susan Underhill, Nigel Upton with Mark & Wendy Dewane
Darren & Ashley Case
Faye & Tom Tait
Shabaz & Bianca Lewis with Nicholas Abrams
Jason & Tammy Nelson with Parker & Sierra Mildebrandt
Sara Wilson & Pam Stelzer
Kote & Rupa Chundu
Christian & Stephanie Nielson with Isabella McCune of Team Courage Rising
Jeff & Kristen Sandquist, Mike & Cheryl Mendez and Warren Whitney
Molly & Mark Bland
Michael DeBell, Paul Penzone, Nita Francis, Jolene White, Phil Francis & Jan Lewis
Steve & Mary Anne Purves
Scott & Roselyn Meyer
Kristy Siefkin & Jennifer Barney
Sheriff Paul Penzone & Veronica Penzone
Members of Team Courage Rising
John MacDonald, Paulino Valerio, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Dana Paschke & Guadalupe Mayor Valerie Molina
Gin Blossoms
Tyler Dial with special guest, Mark Tarbell

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Arizona Community Foundation billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

A Cultural Dining Adventure

A Cultural Dining Adventure

Next Doors: Promise of a New Day

Next Doors: Promise of a New Day

Charity Spotlight: A Mother’s Love

Charity Spotlight: A Mother’s Love

10 Questions with… Jason Alexander

10 Questions with… Jason Alexander

Back to Top