‘A Night in the Valley’ Rocked Valleywise Supporters with Gin Blossoms, Tyler Dial
The Event: A Night in the Valley
The Cause: Valleywise Health Foundation
Event Date: October 15, 2022
Location: Private Hangar at Scottsdale Airport
Co-Chairs: Patti Gentry and Jolene & Michael White, M.D.
Presenting Sponsor: Salt River Project
Dollars Raised: $880,000+
Entertainment: Gin Blossoms & Tyler Dial with special guest, Mark Tarbell
Emcee: Kristy Siefkin
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moment: During the program, guests cheered on Team Courage Rising, the 47-member group that summited Mt. Kilimanjaro with Valleywise Health Foundation and K2 Adventure Travel in June 2022 to raise funds and awareness for the new Arizona Burn Center opening in October 2023 as part of the new 10-story Valleywise Health Medical Center. The group included eight survivors treated at the Arizona Burn Center – Valleywise Health as well as medical personnel and Foundation staff. A Night in the Valley was the first reunion of the full group since their return from Tanzania. The journey will be celebrated with a documentary premiere in April 2023 and everyone in attendance was treated to a sneak preview of the official film trailer.
Photos courtesy of Valleywise Foundation