65th Heart Ball Committee Kicks Off, Celebrates Traditions
The Phoenix Heart Ball Committee of nearly 150 women gathered at Saks Fifth Avenue on Feb. 15, 2024, to begin their fundraising efforts in support of the American Heart Association (AHA). Their dedication to raising heart disease prevention awareness and funds for research will tie into the 100th anniversary of the AHA.
Heart Ball Chairman: Pamela Risoleo
Honorary Chairmen: Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz
Fashion Show: Saks Fifth Avenue
Décor & Florals: White House Design Studio
Breakfast: Robert’s Catering
Notable Moments: Per tradition, several elements of the 2024 Heart Ball were announced to the committee at the annual kick-off event. This included the reveal of the ball color scheme of red, sky blue and gold. The 2024 leadership team led the program, and the surprise of the day was the past Heart Ball Chairmen, who serve as advisors, walking in the beautiful fashion show. All enjoyed the spring trends presented, including nautical-inspired daywear, classic gowns and floral patterns. Cheers to 65 years of tradition!
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios