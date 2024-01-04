Visit ASU Alumni

Jan. 4, 2024

44th Annual ‘Authors Luncheon’ Continues Legacy of Erma Bombeck

Arizona Women's Board President Ingrid Haas, Emcee Adriana Trigiani & Event Chair Jennifer Carmer

The 44th Annual Friends of Erma Bombeck Authors Luncheon presented by the Arizona Women’s Board took place on Oct. 28, 2023, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Funds raised further the board’s mission to prevent kidney disease through awareness, education and research.

Leading PatronsLee Bowman, Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation & Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

Event Chair: Jennifer Carmer

2023 Authors & Titles: David Baldacci  – “Simply Lies” | Susan Casey – “The Underworld” | Bonnie Garmus – “Lessons in Chemistry” | Sheila Johnson – “Walk Through Fire” | Grace Lin – “Chinese Menu”

Emcee: Adriana Trigiani 

Notable Moments: Friends and family of Erma Bombeck and Valley bookworms flocked en masse once again to support the Authors Luncheon and the fight against kidney disease. Beloved humorist and author, Adriana Trigiani led the program with quick-witted introductions of each author followed by an insightful inside perspective about their books. The pre-event chance raffle was sold out in record time, and the always stunning table centerpieces were carried away by lucky buyers. We can’t wait to hear which authors will be visiting the Valley in 2024! 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Brenda Howard & Martha Henkel
Elise Bard & Kimberly Jacobsen
Sheri Levin, Karen Hayutin & Sari Ewing
Maureen Parrish, Karen Dowd, Franki Leonard, April Ward, Laura Westfall & Kiley Ward
Julie Rohr & Kristine Thompson
Linda Nachman with author Grace Lin
Nan Howlett with author Susan Casey
Blake Van Es, Lee Bowman & JohnJay Van Es
Authors Bonnie Garmus, Grace Lin, David Baldacci, Susan Casey, Sheila Johnson & Adriana Trigiani
Key to the Good Life: Traditions and Superstitions

10 Questions With… Kevan Hall

Kitchen Doors: A Celebration of Arizona

Bookmarked: Kristen Wilson

