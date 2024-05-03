2024 Philanthropic Honors Event Shines a Light on Community Icons
The Frontdoors Media Philanthropic Honors was held on April 24, at Warehouse215. The newest evolution of Society of Chairs, the event serves to honor the philanthropists and nonprofit professionals who work to make the Valley a better place.
Presenting Sponsor: M Culinary Concepts
2024 Icon Award Honorees: BHHS Legacy Foundation & Deborah Carstens
2024 Founders Award: Molly Stockley
2024 Lewis Roca Chair of the Year Honorees and Finalists: Award Recipients – Shana Ellis & Todd Pearson (Cancer Support Community Arizona’s Porch Party) | Finalists Event Chair Drew Butler (The Saguaros’ NiteFlite Gala) and Co-Chairs Dena Zell & Kristine Hedlund (Make-A-Wish Arizona’s Wish Ball)
2024 Honorees: Warehouse215 – Key to the Community Award | Joanne Smith – Honor Above All Health Award presented by HonorHealth Foundation | Julie Seiz – Healthcare Champion Award presented by Gateway Cancer Research
2024 Sue Glawe Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Honoree and Finalists: Award Recipient – Bank of America | Finalists – Sprouts Farmers Market & Delta Dental
Event Partners: Phoenix Tech Audio Visual | White House Design Studio | Cre8ive Event Rentals | Inspired Media 360
Local Event Vendors: Music by TNT DJ & Sound Production | Custom Awards by Artist Joe Ray | Thank You Gifts by Charity Charms | Valet Services by Epic Valet
Beneficiary: TGen via The Sauce Foundation, the official foundation of Frontdoors Media
Notable Moments: The Frontdoors and Red Book team were thrilled to host their annual end-of-the-season celebration to honor community leaders. Warehouse215 in downtown Phoenix set the stage for an evening that started with a cocktail party filled with the signature Key Cocktail, photo opportunities and a chic lounge vibe peppered with white orchids. The ballroom reveal welcomed guests to their tables where the M Culinary team served a beautiful three-course meal and the Philanthropic Honors program began. Icon Honoree BHHS Legacy Foundation, represented by CEO Gerald Wissink, was first with an incredible update on the foundation’s $130M in grants since their inception over 22 years ago. Founders Award honoree Molly Stockley had her two sons join her on stage for inspiring remarks about philanthropy. Icon honoree Deborah Carstens received a well-deserved standing ovation following her beautiful speech about the Carstens Family Fund. It was an evening full of buzz as friends and community colleagues toasted each other!
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios