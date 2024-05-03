2024 Philanthropic Honors Event Shines a Light on Community Icons

The Frontdoors Media Philanthropic Honors was held on April 24, at Warehouse215. The newest evolution of Society of Chairs, the event serves to honor the philanthropists and nonprofit professionals who work to make the Valley a better place.

Presenting Sponsor: M Culinary Concepts

2024 Icon Award Honorees: BHHS Legacy Foundation & Deborah Carstens

2024 Founders Award: Molly Stockley

2024 Lewis Roca Chair of the Year Honorees and Finalists: Award Recipients – Shana Ellis & Todd Pearson (Cancer Support Community Arizona’s Porch Party) | Finalists Event Chair Drew Butler (The Saguaros’ NiteFlite Gala) and Co-Chairs Dena Zell & Kristine Hedlund (Make-A-Wish Arizona’s Wish Ball)

2024 Honorees: Warehouse215 – Key to the Community Award | Joanne Smith – Honor Above All Health Award presented by HonorHealth Foundation | Julie Seiz – Healthcare Champion Award presented by Gateway Cancer Research

2024 Sue Glawe Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Honoree and Finalists: Award Recipient – Bank of America | Finalists – Sprouts Farmers Market & Delta Dental

Event Partners: Phoenix Tech Audio Visual | White House Design Studio | Cre8ive Event Rentals | Inspired Media 360

Local Event Vendors: Music by TNT DJ & Sound Production | Custom Awards by Artist Joe Ray | Thank You Gifts by Charity Charms | Valet Services by Epic Valet

Beneficiary: TGen via The Sauce Foundation, the official foundation of Frontdoors Media

Notable Moments: The Frontdoors and Red Book team were thrilled to host their annual end-of-the-season celebration to honor community leaders. Warehouse215 in downtown Phoenix set the stage for an evening that started with a cocktail party filled with the signature Key Cocktail, photo opportunities and a chic lounge vibe peppered with white orchids. The ballroom reveal welcomed guests to their tables where the M Culinary team served a beautiful three-course meal and the Philanthropic Honors program began. Icon Honoree BHHS Legacy Foundation, represented by CEO Gerald Wissink, was first with an incredible update on the foundation’s $130M in grants since their inception over 22 years ago. Founders Award honoree Molly Stockley had her two sons join her on stage for inspiring remarks about philanthropy. Icon honoree Deborah Carstens received a well-deserved standing ovation following her beautiful speech about the Carstens Family Fund. It was an evening full of buzz as friends and community colleagues toasted each other!

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Molly & Bob Stockley with their sons Jacob & Jackson

George Poste, honoree Deborah Carstens & Dottie Emerson

Gary Jackson & Kate Specter Lisa Moore & Hank Arens

Elaine Starks & Kevin Holt Carolyn & Tommy Farkas

The Arouet team

Key to the Community Honoree, the Warehouse215 crew

Jerry Wissink, Diana Gregory, Dan Oehler & Melinda Cadena

Traci & Joe Chandler

Julia Patrick, Andrea Tyler Evans & Linda Herold

Erin Massey & Nita Francis with Steve & Ardie Evans

Pam Keefe & Deb Bateman Becky Jackson & Brigitte Berry

Susan Dolbert, Carol Poore, Pam Giannonatti & Sally Mackesy

Bea Rocklin, Carrie Martz, Emma Garcia & Tanya Muñiz

Darlene Keller-Price, Debbie Gaby & Ruby Farias

Maria Mwangi of Warehouse215 Drew Butler & Jessica Haag

Honor Above All honoree Joanne Smith

Healthcare Champion honoree Julie Seiz Phoebe Glawe-Sergent with Trisha Constas of Bank of America

Debra Stevens, Margo Burdick, Joanne Smith, Jimmy Sinadinos, Loralee & Jared Langklide

Tony Boyle & Olivia Fierro with Robyn & Jerry Bien-Wilner

Monique Porras-Mason, Alex Bradberry & Ebony Green

Ashley Plum, Mike Mazzocco, Cie Scott & Catrina Kahler

Rebecca AIles-Fine & Judi Goldfader

Michelle McGinty with Ted & Karen Leland

Regina & Pat Edwards

Janita Gordon & Lora Golke

Kelly Glawe & Jacob Glawe-Sergent

Richard Sanderson, Tom Evans & Lisa Pagel

Audrey Alfano & Mary Contreras

Elisabeth & Dana Wisthoff with Shannon Clancy

Laura Lo Bianco of Lewis Roca Emcee Olivia Fierro