May 2, 2024

2024 Philanthropic Honors Event Shines a Light on Community Icons

Jerry Wissink of BHHS Legacy Foundation with Michael Stavros of M Culinary | Deborah Carstens with Frontdoors Publisher Andrea Tyler Evans

The Frontdoors Media Philanthropic Honors was held on April 24, at Warehouse215. The newest evolution of Society of Chairs, the event serves to honor the philanthropists and nonprofit professionals who work to make the Valley a better place.

Presenting Sponsor: M Culinary Concepts 

2024 Icon Award Honorees: BHHS Legacy Foundation & Deborah Carstens 

2024 Founders Award: Molly Stockley

2024 Lewis Roca Chair of the Year Honorees and Finalists: Award Recipients – Shana Ellis & Todd Pearson (Cancer Support Community Arizona’s Porch Party) | Finalists Event Chair Drew Butler (The Saguaros’ NiteFlite Gala) and Co-Chairs Dena Zell & Kristine Hedlund (Make-A-Wish Arizona’s Wish Ball)

2024 Honorees: Warehouse215 – Key to the Community Award | Joanne Smith – Honor Above All Health Award presented by HonorHealth Foundation | Julie Seiz – Healthcare Champion Award presented by Gateway Cancer Research

2024 Sue Glawe Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Honoree and Finalists: Award Recipient – Bank of America | Finalists – Sprouts Farmers Market & Delta Dental

Event Partners: Phoenix Tech Audio Visual | White House Design Studio | Cre8ive Event Rentals | Inspired Media 360

Local Event Vendors: Music by TNT DJ & Sound Production | Custom Awards by Artist Joe Ray | Thank You Gifts by Charity Charms | Valet Services by Epic Valet

Beneficiary: TGen via The Sauce Foundation, the official foundation of Frontdoors Media

Notable Moments: The Frontdoors and Red Book team were thrilled to host their annual end-of-the-season celebration to honor community leaders. Warehouse215 in downtown Phoenix set the stage for an evening that started with a cocktail party filled with the signature Key Cocktail, photo opportunities and a chic lounge vibe peppered with white orchids. The ballroom reveal welcomed guests to their tables where the M Culinary team served a beautiful three-course meal and the Philanthropic Honors program began. Icon Honoree BHHS Legacy Foundation, represented by CEO Gerald Wissink, was first with an incredible update on the foundation’s $130M in grants since their inception over 22 years ago. Founders Award honoree Molly Stockley had her two sons join her on stage for inspiring remarks about philanthropy. Icon honoree Deborah Carstens received a well-deserved standing ovation following her beautiful speech about the Carstens Family Fund. It was an evening full of buzz as friends and community colleagues toasted each other! 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Molly & Bob Stockley with their sons Jacob & Jackson
George Poste, honoree Deborah Carstens & Dottie Emerson
Gary Jackson & Kate Specter
Lisa Moore & Hank Arens
Elaine Starks & Kevin Holt
Carolyn & Tommy Farkas
The Arouet team
Key to the Community Honoree, the Warehouse215 crew
Jerry Wissink, Diana Gregory, Dan Oehler & Melinda Cadena
Traci & Joe Chandler
Julia Patrick, Andrea Tyler Evans & Linda Herold
Erin Massey & Nita Francis with Steve & Ardie Evans
Pam Keefe & Deb Bateman
Becky Jackson & Brigitte Berry
Susan Dolbert, Carol Poore, Pam Giannonatti & Sally Mackesy
Bea Rocklin, Carrie Martz, Emma Garcia & Tanya Muñiz
Darlene Keller-Price, Debbie Gaby & Ruby Farias
Maria Mwangi of Warehouse215
Drew Butler & Jessica Haag
Honor Above All honoree Joanne Smith
Healthcare Champion honoree Julie Seiz
Phoebe Glawe-Sergent with Trisha Constas of Bank of America
Debra Stevens, Margo Burdick, Joanne Smith, Jimmy Sinadinos, Loralee & Jared Langklide
Tony Boyle & Olivia Fierro with Robyn & Jerry Bien-Wilner
Monique Porras-Mason, Alex Bradberry & Ebony Green
Ashley Plum, Mike Mazzocco, Cie Scott & Catrina Kahler
Rebecca AIles-Fine & Judi Goldfader
Michelle McGinty with Ted & Karen Leland
Regina & Pat Edwards
Janita Gordon & Lora Golke
Kelly Glawe & Jacob Glawe-Sergent
Richard Sanderson, Tom Evans & Lisa Pagel
Audrey Alfano & Mary Contreras
Elisabeth & Dana Wisthoff with Shannon Clancy
Laura Lo Bianco of Lewis Roca
Emcee Olivia Fierro
