2024 Board of Visitors Flower Girls Presented at 109th Charity Ball
The Board of Visitors hosted the 109th Annual Charity Ball on April 6, 2024, at the JW Marriott Camelback Scottsdale Resort, where the 2024 Flower Girls were presented to the community.
2024 Charity Ball Chair: Betsy Moore | Board Chairman: Pam Kolbe
Decor & Flowers: White House Design Studios
Entertainment: The Hamptons
The 2024 Flower Girls: Brett Emilia Arthur, Elizabeth Grace Beaver, Ann Taylor Black, Briella Maria Boubek, Lucy Evelyn Brink, Natalie Noel Brooks, Capri JoAnn Cadwell, Lauren McRae Campbell, Grace Clark Campbell, Elizabeth Jayne Church, Andrea Jean Cobb, Emma Grace DelGhiaccio, Catherine Mary Dunn, Alexia Estrada, Chloe Elizabeth Fox, Liliana Olivia Frakes, Mackenzie Jane Garlick, Abigail Kathleen Gliss, Valentina Maria Gomez del Campo, McLean Elizabeth Grimes, Eleanor Hanan Halaby, Katherine Elizabeth Hauptman, Reagan Christine Hunter, Kyle Lillie Kinkel, Annamaria Lucia La Sota, Allison Grace Logan, Zoe Lopez, Katherine Grace, Lum Lung, Caroline Grace Lunt, Paige Therese Maher, Marlee Anne McCloskey, Lane McKinley Pearl, Ellie Kathleen Pompay, Francesca Ann Raffa, Lauren Kay Ragan, Anne Kathryn Rowe, Livia Jeanne Samuel, Audrey Marguerite Schaub, Charlotte Henry Spetzler, Ann Marie Spiekerman, Katherine Jean Warren and Alexandra Michelle Zastrow
Notable Moments: The beautiful evening started on the Camelback Inn patio, where the 2024 Flower Girls greeted guests and passed out boutonnières to the gentlemen clad in black tie attire. As the sun started to set, all were escorted to the presentation area, where all 41 young women walked down the beautiful white aisle by their father. Following the presentation, the stunning ballroom was revealed for dinner, the Flower Girls entered with the traditional Daisy Chain, and attendees danced and grooved to The Hamptons band for the rest of the night.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios