2024 ‘Art d’Core Gala’ Was a Feast for the Senses

Artlink hosted its annual Art d’Core Gala on March 16, 2024, at the Phoenix Art Museum. The indoor-outdoor event featured wine and food tastings as well as a variety of art art exhibitions and artist collaborations.

Honorary Chair: Chris Camacho

Honorees: Rick Naimark, Doris Ong, Bentley Calverley & Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

Visual & Performing Artists: Kenaim Al-Shatti | Chiung Fang Chang | Laura Spalding Best | Heidi Dauphin | Ruby Farias | Janel Garza | Magda Gluszek | Christine Golden | Liliana Gomez | Leonor Aispuro | Abbey Messmer | Craig Randich | Nicole Lyn Olson | Tara Sharpe | Rembrandt Quiballo | Regan Henly | Patricia Sannit | Sam Arrow

Culinary Artists: Adam Allison | Tom Baumbach | Devan Cunningham | Micki Hudson | Stephen Jones | Brent Kille | Jeff Kraus | Dom Ruggiero | Gregory James

Featured Winemakers: James Callahan | Jules Dixon | Emil Molin | Corey Turnbull

Notable Moments: The Phoenix Art Museum was transformed into a magical and mystical exhibition space for Artlink’s 11th annual gala. As attendees made their way through, they saw live performances and artwork from Artlink’s “Articipants” while savoring the various cuisines offered by the participating chefs. The myriad of options included empanadas, crepes, pork belly bites, crab salad and much more! The evening also toasted its honorees, who have demonstrated a deep commitment to the arts and culture landscape of the Valley.

Photos courtesy of Danny Upshaw, Unheard Harmony | Matt Manfredi, Manfredi Productions | Manish Sharma, Capture ‘n’ Shoot

Oscar De las salas & Artlink President Catrina Kahler

Rembrandt Quiballo & Regan Henley

Designer Ruby Farias with her models

Honoree Rick Naimark

Honorary Chair Chris Camacho

Pavle Milic & Richard Ruelas

Performance by Liliana Gomez & Leonor Aispuro

Nicole Olson performing with Hair Sculpture by Tara Sharpe

Live performance by Patricia Sannit & Sam Arrow

Art was displayed for attendees to appreciate

Delicious bites were enjoyed by all