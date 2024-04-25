Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

April 25, 2024

2024 ‘Art d’Core Gala’ Was a Feast for the Senses

Honorees Doris Ong, Bentley Calverley & Mayor Kate Gallego

Artlink hosted its annual Art d’Core Gala on March 16, 2024, at the Phoenix Art Museum. The indoor-outdoor event featured wine and food tastings as well as a variety of art art exhibitions and artist collaborations.

Honorary Chair: Chris Camacho

Honorees: Rick Naimark, Doris Ong, Bentley Calverley & Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

Visual & Performing Artists: Kenaim Al-Shatti | Chiung Fang Chang | Laura Spalding Best | Heidi Dauphin | Ruby Farias | Janel Garza | Magda Gluszek | Christine Golden | Liliana Gomez | Leonor Aispuro | Abbey Messmer | Craig Randich | Nicole Lyn Olson | Tara Sharpe | Rembrandt Quiballo | Regan Henly | Patricia Sannit | Sam Arrow

Culinary Artists: Adam Allison | Tom Baumbach | Devan Cunningham | Micki Hudson | Stephen Jones | Brent Kille | Jeff Kraus | Dom Ruggiero | Gregory James

Featured Winemakers: James Callahan | Jules Dixon | Emil Molin | Corey Turnbull

Notable Moments: The Phoenix Art Museum was transformed into a magical and mystical exhibition space for Artlink’s 11th annual gala. As attendees made their way through, they saw live performances and artwork from Artlink’s “Articipants” while savoring the various cuisines offered by the participating chefs. The myriad of options included empanadas, crepes, pork belly bites, crab salad and much more! The evening also toasted its honorees, who have demonstrated a deep commitment to the arts and culture landscape of the Valley. 

Photos courtesy of Danny Upshaw, Unheard Harmony | Matt Manfredi, Manfredi Productions | Manish Sharma, Capture ‘n’ Shoot

Oscar De las salas & Artlink President Catrina Kahler
Rembrandt Quiballo & Regan Henley
Designer Ruby Farias with her models
Honoree Rick Naimark
Honorary Chair Chris Camacho
Pavle Milic & Richard Ruelas
Performance by Liliana Gomez & Leonor Aispuro
Nicole Olson performing with Hair Sculpture by Tara Sharpe
Live performance by Patricia Sannit & Sam Arrow
Art was displayed for attendees to appreciate
Delicious bites were enjoyed by all
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Karas Group

From Frontdoors Magazine

Office Doors: A Day with Dan Stellar

Office Doors: A Day with Dan Stellar

Restaurant Road Trip: Flagstaff for Foodies

Restaurant Road Trip: Flagstaff for Foodies

Key to the Good Life: Host With the Most

Key to the Good Life: Host With the Most

Bookmarked: Jacob Moore

Bookmarked: Jacob Moore

Back to Top