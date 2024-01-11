2023 Desert Ball Presents 20 New Debutantes

The Desert Foundation Auxiliary hosted its 57th Annual Desert Ball on Dec. 22, 2023, at The Phoenician Resort. The debutantes returned home from their first year of college and they represent the city of Scottsdale, Scottsdale School District and the towns of Paradise Valley and Carefree. The evening was filled with family traditions and friends home for the holidays.

Ball Co-Chairs: Meghan Fable & Dana Gapusan

2023 Desert Debutantes: Tessa Montanile, Alexandra Hannen, Paysan Lau, Lily Hackbarth, Ava Simon, Noelle Peterson, Holly Small, Hayden Brinkley, Elizabeth Kuhl, Jane Dannerbeck, Maya Mayer, Brooke Lehr, Reagan Drewett, Olivia Taylor, Tiffany Weddell, Savannah Smith, Caroline Cody, Christina Cervi, Gracey Lambrecht & Mia McCabe

Entertainment: The Hamptons

Decor: White House Design Studios

Charity Recipients: Kid in the Corner & The Joy Bus

Notable Moments: The cocktail reception in the foyer of the Phoenician Grand Ballroom was abuzz with generations of Desert Foundation Auxiliary families greeting the new class of debutantes and reconnecting with longtime friends. The much-anticipated ballroom reveal didn’t disappoint, with a stunning woven fabric stage backdrop in slate gray and tables filled with crystal, candles and white florals. The presentation of the ladies in their white gowns was the highlight of the evening and the ballroom was filled with cheers throughout. The post-dinner dancing to The Hamptons was filled with energy as the generations of all ages joined the crowded floor. Cheers to tradition!

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

DFA Decorations and AV Chair Wendy Dewane, Co-Chairs Meghan Fable & Dana Gapusan with DFA President Jill Hegardt

Noelle Peterson & Erik Peterson

Gene Taylor Jr. & Olivia Taylor

Brooke Lehr & Todd Lehr

Matthew Lau & Paysan Lau

Christina Cervi & Dominic Cervi

John Dannerbeck & Jane Dannerbeck

Mia McCabe & Joseph McCabe

Caroline Cody & Michael Cody

C.P. Drewett Jr. & Reagan Drewett

Maya Mayer & Arthur Mayer

Alfred Hackbarth & Lily Hackbarth

Daniel Carlenzoli & Holly Small

The 2023 Debutantes (Back Row) Tessa Montanile, Alexandra Hannen, Paysan Lau, Lily Hackbarth, Ava Simon, Noelle Peterson, Holly Small, Hayden Brinkley, Elizabeth Kuhl, Jane Dannerbeck,

(Front Row) Maya Mayer, Brooke Lehr, Reagan Drewett, Olivia Taylor, Tiffany Weddell, Savannah Smith, Caroline Cody, Christina Cervi, Gracey Lambrecht & Mia McCabe