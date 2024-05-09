14th Annual Fitz’s Supper Club Funds Community Programs Supported by the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation

The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation hosted the 14th annual Fitz’s Supper Club event at Dominick’s Steakhouse on May 2, 2024.

Diamond Sponsor: Bell Bank

Emcee: David Price

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Lamont Landers

Notable Moments: The evening unfolded with a top-notch dinner crafted by Dominick’s Steakhouse’s renowned Chef Antonio Benavidez, setting a scene of upscale dining, charity and entertainment, a hallmark of Fitz’s Supper Club. Attendees received warm welcomes from NBC New York’s David Price, along with Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. and Danielle Frost, the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation’s executive director. Together they highlighted the Foundation’s achievements, including free mammograms and new STEM education labs. The evening concluded with memorable music from Lamont Landers and an energetic live auction filled with priceless items.

Photos courtesy of Ammala Rattana

Jeff Mastro & Oliver Badgio

Mieko Vernon & Dr. Michelle Halyard

David Price

Erik Moses & Latasha Causey

Jessica & Kelvin Beachum

Danielle Frost, Larry Fitzgerald, Lamont Landers & Emily Crosby