10th & Final ‘RED Brunch’ Raises $250K For Aunt Rita’s Foundation
Kara Demente and her Son, Elijah
The Event: RED Brunch
The Cause: Aunt Rita’s Foundation
Event Date: December 11, 2021
Location: The Sheraton Grand Phoenix
Co-Chairs: Kit Kloecki & Glen Spencer, Former Aunt Rita’s Executive Directors
Honorees: Laura Clarke-Steffen, Michael Sheppard & Jeremy Hyvarinen
Presenting Sponsor: The Matthew B. Harty Family Foundation
Emcee: Danielle Williams
Dollars Raised: A record $250,000
Notable Moments: Aunt Rita’s Foundation hosted its 10th and final RED Brunch celebration with 750 supporters in attendance, garnering record-setting results. The event provides vital funding to the network of HIV service providers in Arizona who offer support, critical services, and education to those living with, or affected by HIV. During the program, Phoenix Children’s Hospital nurse, Kara Demente, and her son, Elijah, shared their heartfelt story of the generous support they received during their HIV journey. The RED Brunch has generated $1.4 million during its history, and will be replaced with an upcoming “Picnic in the Park” at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix.
Photos courtesy of Randy Bingham