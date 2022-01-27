10th & Final ‘RED Brunch’ Raises $250K For Aunt Rita’s Foundation

Kara Demente and her Son, Elijah

The Event: RED Brunch

The Cause: Aunt Rita’s Foundation

Event Date: December 11, 2021

Location: The Sheraton Grand Phoenix

Co-Chairs: Kit Kloecki & Glen Spencer, Former Aunt Rita’s Executive Directors

Honorees: Laura Clarke-Steffen, Michael Sheppard & Jeremy Hyvarinen

Presenting Sponsor: The Matthew B. Harty Family Foundation

Emcee: Danielle Williams

Dollars Raised: A record $250,000

Notable Moments: Aunt Rita’s Foundation hosted its 10th and final RED Brunch celebration with 750 supporters in attendance, garnering record-setting results. The event provides vital funding to the network of HIV service providers in Arizona who offer support, critical services, and education to those living with, or affected by HIV. During the program, Phoenix Children’s Hospital nurse, Kara Demente, and her son, Elijah, shared their heartfelt story of the generous support they received during their HIV journey. The RED Brunch has generated $1.4 million during its history, and will be replaced with an upcoming “Picnic in the Park” at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix.

Photos courtesy of Randy Bingham

Emcee Danielle Williams, Hero Award Winners Michael Sheppard, Jeremy Hyvarinen & Laura Clarke-Steffen and Executive Director Jimmy Thomason

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Presents a Proclamation to Co-chair Glen Spencer

Jimmy Thomason, Cesar Cramton, Helene Harty Miracle, Kit Kloecki, Glen Spencer & Congressman Greg Stanton