Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West Names New CEO

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West has named local business and community leader Todd Bankofier as its new CEO and executive director.

After a national search that lasted more than six months, Bankofier stood out among the applicants due to his extensive experience in Arizona-based business leadership roles as well as his inspirational work in local community service.

Bankofier has held at least nine leadership positions in the Valley, including as a legislative aide to Senator Paul Laxalt and as chief of staff to Jim Bruner of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Bankofier brings decades of knowledge in formulating, defining and executing short- and long-term business strategies and a proven success record in transforming companies and organizations.

“I am truly honored to have been selected to lead this esteemed organization” Bankofier said. “I am committed to working with the outstanding team at Western Spirit to continue advancing the museum’s mission and vision, ultimately guiding our award-winning institution to even greater heights.”

David Sherf, Interim CEO of Western Spirit, expressed his enthusiasm for hiring Bankofier. “We are confident in his ability to help shape a bold new vision for Western Spirit. With his broad knowledge of cutting-edge technologies, we look forward to seeing Todd leverage the latest innovations to help us engage and inspire audiences worldwide,” Sherf said.

For more behind this Frontdoor, go to scottsdalemuseumwest.org.