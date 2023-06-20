SARRC Announces New VP of Operations

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center announced Jennifer Burwell in a new role as its vice president of operations.

Burwell comes to SARRC with 20 years of experience in business operations and organizational leadership, with a background in real estate, including residential properties, multifamily housing, industrial space and office buildings.

As VP of operations, Burwell oversees all operations of the organization, including human resources, information technology, facilities, client experiences and general administrative services.

“Joining the SARRC team feels like a homecoming to me, returning to nonprofit, mission-driven work,” Burwell said. “Nonprofit work is where I started my leadership journey and feels like an important place to be at this stage of my career. I am excited to contribute my skills and help SARRC achieve its mission of providing access to meaningful services to every Arizonan.”

Burwell has held executive roles at MAC6, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and most recently at Mother & Founder, a company she founded from her passion for helping women grow purpose-driven businesses and heal from trauma.

“Jennifer’s impressive background directly aligns with SARRC’s strategic plan, and our goals now, as well as in the future,” says Daniel Openden, PhD, SARRC president & CEO. “Her distinct expertise and experience allow us to further develop and support key SARRC programs as well as move the needle forward with our statewide expansion plans.”

Established in 1997, SARRC is an internationally recognized nonprofit that conducts innovative research, provides evidence-based practices, disseminates effective training and builds inclusive communities for individuals with autism and their families.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit autismcenter.org.