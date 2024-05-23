SARRC Announces Dr. Cara Christ to its Board of Directors

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center recently announced the appointment of Cara Christ, M.D., M.S., to its board of directors.

Dr. Christ serves as the chief medical officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, where she oversees the clinical excellence division, including clinical therapeutics, provider partnerships, clinical quality, wellness and integrated care and condition management, clinical operations and Prosano Health.

Before joining Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Dr. Christ led the Arizona Department of Health Services as its longest-serving director, having also served as the chief medical officer, licensing director and deputy director of public health since joining the department in 2008.

“I am excited to join the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center as a member of the board of directors,” Dr. Christ said. “Over the years, I’ve witnessed the impact and exceptional support SARRC provides to our Arizona community and families, and I look forward to contributing to these efforts and expanding our reach even further.”

Dr. Christ has led Arizona’s response to numerous public health challenges, including statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included the administration of more than 1.6 million vaccine doses at nationally recognized state mass-vaccination centers.

“We’re incredibly honored to welcome Dr. Christ to our board, and I’m excited to learn from her remarkable background in public health,” said SARRC president & CEO Daniel Openden. “We’re looking forward to leveraging her extensive experience to drive forward SARRC’s mission.”

