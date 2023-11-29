Ryan House Names New Development Director

Ryan House recently announced that Brenna Bernick has been named the organization’s development director. Bernick most recently served for seven years as the senior philanthropy officer at Make-A-Wish Arizona.

In her new role, Bernick will focus on fostering donor engagement and stewardship. She will supervise strategic funding initiatives and Ryan House’s Individual Giving program, as well as assist with annual signature events.

Bernick, an Arizona native, holds a degree from the University of Arizona in General Studies in arts, media and entertainment with a focus on social behavior and human understanding, economy and industry and global and intercultural understanding.

“Brenna’s enthusiasm and passion for our mission combined with her experience in development makes her the perfect fit for this position,” said Ryan House executive director Tracy Leonard-Warner. “We are so excited to have her as part of our team.”

Ryan House’s mission is to enrich the quality of life and create cherished memories for children and their families, provide a much-needed break from 24/7 caregiving, as they navigating life-limiting or end-of-life journeys.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit ryanhouse.org